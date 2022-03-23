Don’t go bacon my heart

Devonie Mueller courtesy photo

Glenrock High School Culinary team members Esperanza Almonte (from left), Sage Preston, Megann Farley, Larkyn Harford, Summer Schumacher mug for the camera with the three dishes they prepared for the State competition March 14-15 in Laramie.

While the Herder team didn’t place in the top three awards this year like they have in previous years, culinary instructor Richard Hopper said the team did a great job.

“Unfortunately, we had to make two last minute team member changes so we only had three of our original five cooks. The (judges) only told us the top three placing teams – Jackson took first place – and we were not among them. We put out some great plates regardless, but the judges didn’t like them as much as they did some of the others. We’re already looking forward to redemption next year!” Hopper said.