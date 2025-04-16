Easter Bunny Arrives in Town on Dino-back
Odin Nollen (center) watches with what appears to be awe on his face as the Easter Bunny arrives on the back of a dinosaur at the Glenrock Town Park on April 12 for the community egg hunt. Odin’s cousin, Gabe Paschal, observes the motorized dino’s motions. See more Easter Egg Hunt photos on page A-6 in this week's print edition of the Glenrock Independent (Cinthia Stimson / The Glenrock Independent photo).
