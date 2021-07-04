Easter Egg Bonanza at Rolling Hills

Addie Saul, 2, reaches for an egg during the Rolling Hills Easter Egg Hunt April 3, held in the park beside Town Hall. Hundreds of children and their families gathered for the event, which featured roughly 7,000 stuffed eggs, all up for grabs for children ages 2-10. Rocky Mountain Power contributed $1,000 toward gifts and rewards held inside the eggs. Zach Miners' photo/The Glenrock Independent