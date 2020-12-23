Editorial: Catch a little Christmas kindness

I recently had the opportunity to participate in the Glenrock Library’s online Zoom presentation of A Bloody Dickens Christmas, a murder-mystery play normally done over dinner. With social distancing requirements in place courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic, rather than feasting and sharing clues over a meal, we did the Dickens-esque show at home, alone, via computer screens.

Although the audience was small (I believe we had four people sign in to watch), it was amusing, entertaining and jolly good fun. The cast of characters, pulled from Charles Dickens’ novels, dressed up in (mostly) period clothing, doing their best to heighten the visual impact the play would have to the virtual audience online.

The actors were full of lively, excited Christmas spirit. Players complimented each other on their costumes time after time, wished each other the joys of the season and were extremely kind to one another throughout the performance. If someone flubbed a line, another was there to help or prompt until the person found their place. The atmosphere was cheery, upbeat and saucy, to say the least.

The behavior of this group of people who were, for the most part, strangers, truly impressed me. This year, more than any year in recent memory, we should be practicing kindness without fail, acceptance of each other and our differences, and, yes, love each other unconditionally – as much as we possibly can.

How hard can it be? Yes, indeed –sometimes it’s a hard task to accomplish. However, the streets are decked out in vibrant, twinkling lights, neighborhoods are covered in colored, chaotic festivity and Christmas music is heard wherever we go. Christmas really IS the most wonderful time of the year and, the best time, in fact, to smile and laugh more often, believe the best of people and remember to give folks the benefit of doubt before jumping to conclusions (or don't make that jump at all).

After all, none of us know how much time we have here, do we? We might as well make the very best of it and spread kindness and positivity far and wide. Kindness is – like COVID-19 – contagious. I’d rather catch – and share – the former.

– Cinthia Stimson