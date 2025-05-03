Editorial: Gordon’s one-liner makes the point

Gov. Mark Gordon issued a comment on the Wyoming Senate leadership deciding not to pass a supplemental state budget after colliding with desires from the State House of Representatives on the amounts and priorities.

We think it is best to let the governor speak for himself about that:

“Since taking office I have submitted balanced budgets to the legislature that are carefully analyzed, well-vetted and reflect what I consider a common sense view of what’s best for the people of Wyoming. I opened this session by explaining that this supplemental budget was focused on emergencies and unanticipated expenses.

“Unfortunately, this legislature has overlooked emergencies and ignored unanticipated expenses in a quest for political talking points. This is what occurs in a “no compromise” environment.

“I would hope that our legislators have their constituents’ best interests in mind, and I remain optimistic that they will refocus their attention to address the most important issues facing Wyoming at this time. These would certainly include fire suppression and recovery; funding the property tax relief program; and addressing inflation in school funding. It is hard to raise a calf or drill a well on rhetoric alone.”

We think Gordon hit that nail right on the proverbial head.

––Matt Adelman