END OF THE FINISH LINE

New era in Herder track wraps up at state with more best times

There was no gold at the end of the track & field season for Glenrock High School and many other programs. However, this year was nothing short of a success, and the talented group of athletes representing the Herders is all the proof.

The boys were steady all season and didn’t back down against the Goliaths of 3A, which were led by the 2023 State champions, the Douglas Bearcats.

Freshman Brady Dona and senior Gavin Zeiger faced tenacious challengers in the 100 sprint. They both delivered impressive times of 11.53 and 11.81 seconds, respectively.

Dona also unleashed a new personal record in the 200 as he crossed the finish line 23.09 seconds. Zeiger clocked a 23.20 and also finished a half second shy of the podium in the 400, in which he pinned a 54.37.

Preston Sorensen extended his season-long journey of improvements. The sophomore chalked up a new best time in his final run of the season, hitting 43.18 in the 300 hurdles.

The highest placing at state for the Herders was notched in the 4x400 relay. The quartet of Carson Tomlin, Ayden Moulton, Zeiger and Dona captured fifth place by crushing their season-best time by three seconds with a 3:36.30.

The Herders also finished the year in the 4x800 by competing with the best at State. The foursome of Mason O’Brien, Owen Caldwell, Owen Partridge and Moulton took sixth at 9:05.79.

For the girls, Megann Farley improved all the way though her final race. The junior clocked a new PR in the 400 as she delivered a 1:05.87. Hayden Lythgoe was close to beating her own time at 1:09.69.

The Herders pinned a season-best effort in the 4x400 relay. The crew of Gillian Holman, Gracie Sixbey, Lythgoe and Farley crossed the finish line in 4:25.36.

Farley captured the highest placing for Glenrock in pole vault. She nailed sixth overall with another PR when she hit a height of 9-6.

Sixbey also brought a PR home with her. She made it happen in triple jump. She nearly made podium after she soared 32-5.5.

Zhane Johnson also has plenty to be thankful for in getting to State this year. The junior battled in shot put, in which she had a best throw of 30-6.5.