End of a New Beginning

In a season filled with milestones, firsts and huge gains, the Glenrock High School football team enjoyed the biggest turnaround in Wyoming. The strides made this year by athletes and coaches were nothing short of epic, beginning with snapping a three-year, 24-game losing stream back in September.

The reward for such an incredible turnaround . . . making it to the State playoffs for the first time in the careers of every player on the roster. That accomplishment into unchartered territory brought with it new goals for the future as the Herders’ return to the postseason ended Oct. 31 in a 79-20 2A State quarterfinals loss to No. 1 Mountain View.

The Halloween playoff game had more tricks than treats for the Herders. The Bison are a Wyoming Juggernaut with an incredible tradition of winning and the playoffs, both of which GHS head coach Heath Hayes believes his boys have now set the foundation to be a perennial power, too.

“Mountain View has had a good run of success. I hope the underclassmen will take away that we have to get stronger and faster if we want to take the next step. Everything is different in the playoffs and it’s survive and move on,” he said. “I was a little shocked to find out that Newcastle had lost and we watched the Thermopolis/Burns game while on the bus. Only one East team is still in the hunt.”

Mountain View was on a hunt to get by a Glenrock program that has patiently waited for a playoff game for eight years. On the other hand, MVHS is in the playoffs every year and that experience was clear from the beginning when the hosts scored on the second play from scrimmage – a 72-yard touchdown run along the Glenrock sideline.

After a quick GHS three-and-out, the Bisons’ quick-strike offense was back on the field. A 47-yard hail mary catch allowed them to score in just three plays to go up 13-0 before Glenrock got its first, first down.

The wait for a first down was delivered on the Herders’ next possession. A fantastic down field block delivered by freshman Joel Williams carved an opening that led to a 75-yard touchdown run courtesy of senior Brady Dona to make it 13-7 with 8:01 left in the first quarter.

Big plays like that were few and far in between for Glenrock. It was the experienced Bison who had all the offensive fireworks which continued three minutes later with four plays of greater than 12 yards that led to a 32-yard TD run and a 21-7 advantage.

Mountain View forced the first turnover of the game and scored one play later to make it 28-7. Glenrock nearly answered that score when Kelton Stewart scampered for 56 yards on the next drive, but it stalled with an interception in the end zone

The Bisons’ potent offense scored on every possession of the first half. They got a 63-yard run that set up another TD from 15 yards out to take a stunning 34-7 lead into the second quarter.

The Herders lost the game of field position and could never recover against an MVHS squad with a deeper and bigger roster.

Glenrock pushed back late in the second stanza on a possession that was fueled by an 18-yard catch from Stewart to Crais Fleck. A mix of runs by junior Brody Allen and Williams set up an impressive touchdown.

Stewart broke free from two defenders and connected with senior Easton Low on a 25-yard touchdown catch. That score made it 40-14 with 6:44 left in the half.

Glenrock punted twice after that and the Bison scored twice to take a 54-14 lead into intermission.

The momentum didn’t shift after the break. Even with a 46-point advantage, the Bison continued to score, attempted two-point conversions and put the ball in the air while scoring the last four TDs

Dona had the final word of the day. Thanks to another crucial block by Williams, Dona bolted to a another huge run. He out ran four Mountain View players for the final 45 yards of a 67-yard touchdown run along the Bison sideline.

The final game was not a reflection of the season. It just served notice of the work that remains to take yet another step forward in becoming a 2A power.

“This all started in August with Donnie Stewart coming in and talking to the coaches about being ‘Glenrock tough’ to messages from former players - Allen Griffin, Mike Woodberry and Kirk Lehner,” Hayes said. “I messaged coach Kumpula and asked if he would send a message, and his response was ‘I’ll do one better’ and came in to visit with the team. I say #DemandRespect #2Claps for coach Kump. What tremendous messages from guys that have fought for the G!”

It was a message that the boys took personal and took to heart. They won more games this season than any year so far this decade.

That was not luck. It was heart and the will to learn and grow..

“The growth of these kids was amazing. From learning new offensive and defensive systems, putting in the work on special teams, to becoming a family and understanding the brotherhood to have success,” Hayes said. “We had kids that a year ago weren’t going to play football and some ended up with key starting roles. We did have a couple academic casualties but we checked on them everyday making sure they understood that if they weren’t eligible in the classroom, they wouldn’t be playing on game nights.”

The class that Hayes replied upon greatly was his seniors. They have endured the brunt of the struggles and frustrations, playing for three head coaches in four years and the varsity had one total win in the three years before this season.

“First of all, I apologized to them after the game in Mountain View. Taking this job I knew they were competitive kids, but I thought the younger kids would play a bigger role in the success. They proved me wrong,” Hayes admitted. “These guys put their hand print forever on Herder Football They aren’t a very talkative bunch, but they are competitors.”

Just as Hayes and his staff believed in the boys, the families and community believed in the team. Double the attendance at games, and student sections standing and cheering all four quarters of games. Not to mention celebrating victories in the end zone with the team after to all four home wins this year.

“From our trip to Cody for zero week to the trip to Mountain View, all I can say is that Glenrock has so much pride! We had an idea there would be a good crowd in Mountain View, but from younger siblings to parents and grandparents, to just Herder football fans, it was amazing coming onto the field,” Hayes said. “ A lot of the culture is in the mindset and positive self image that we can compete with anyone, and this has changed real fast for everyone.

“The students that came dressed up and torturing their voice boxes screaming game in and out - THANK YOU! This changed the atmosphere . . . And the field storming celebrations – let’s keep that going. It is now a tradition.”

Football has now come to an end a week later than usual, which means the beginning of next year begins now. Progress isn’t made in August when athletes put the pads on again, it begins with off-season decisions.

“I hope that everyone of our boys competes in a winter sport and finds success, then we have to get faster on the track next spring,” Hayes said. “The administrative team, custodians, bus drivers and school secretaries all had their hand in this journey this year as well.”

Hayes will now move into his off-season as well, which will be shorter than most head coaches as he remains head coach of the outdoor track & field team. In the meantime, he now reflects on everything that made this year so special, so successful.

“I want to thank our coaches’ families for their support. Coaching is hard and when you are a football coach with volleyball daughters it is very hard. The coaches poured hours of watching film and dedication to practice time to get this thing turning the direction we want it to go. I couldn’t be happier with the staff we were able to assemble,” Hayes said. “To our social media guru – Macy – a huge thank you! She has always had a love for football and probably should have had the role of Sheryl Yoast in Remember the Titans My other daughter, Lily, put her two cents in often with logo decisions as well. To the rest of my family and friends that came to town for games - thank you.

“We aren’t done yet and still things to get done but this community embraced the turn around. #OneHuddle #Brotherhood #WinTheDay.”

Accolades

The last week and game of the season didn’t go without big efforts by the entire roster. Among them, Dona is recognized as Offensive Player of the Week after scoring two touchdowns on a pair of runs totally 143 yards.

Williams capped his first year by extending more praises as Defensive Player of the Week. Choices also selected Talon Humphrey as Special Teams Player of the Week, while Korbian Hill was chosen as Scout Team Player of the Week.