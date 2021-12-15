Essay contest, poppy poster winners announced

Glenrock junior and senior high students were recognized during the school’s morning assembly Nov. 8 for receiving high marks in the 2021 Poppy Poster Contest and Americanism Essay Contest. These contests are sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit of Jesse Martin Post #9 in Glenrock and other auxiliary units across the state and nation. The poppy posters needed to have an appropriate slogan and include a representation of the red Flanders Field poppy, among other requirements. Posters were judged by auxiliary members based on layout, message, originality, design and neatness. The bright red poppy flower became a symbol of the war after the battle in Flanders Field in Belgium. Rubble scattered in the soil made it rich with mineral lime, eventually giving rise to a field of poppies. Four Glenrock students entered the contest: Hayden McAdams, Bailey Mueller, Carlee Skilbred and Addison Cornell. Placing in District No. 2 competition in Class III: Hayden McAdams, 2nd; Bailey Mueller, 1st; and Class IV: Addison Cornell, 1st. First place poster winners at District are then entered into the Wyoming State competition. State competition in Class III winners are Bailey Mueller, 2nd’ and Class IV, Addison Cornell, 1st. The Americanism Essay Contest was created to teach students the value of patriotism and what it means to be Americans. Thousands of students participate in the program each year and help promote a lifelong respect of our flag and country. The Americanism essay title was “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families?” Two Glenrock students were entered in the Americanism Essay Wyoming State contest: Carlee Skilbred and Bailey Mueller. Placing at the State competition in Class III was Carlee Skilbred, 1st. The Auxiliary congratulates all of Glenrock’s students who participated in these patriotic contests and awarded each student a gift bag and gift card. The poppy posters will be displayed in the window of the ONEOK gas utility company at 317 W. Birch Street.