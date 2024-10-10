Everhart, 54, succumbs to injuries from motorcycle crash with semi
Courtesy photo
Michael Everhart, 54, succumbed to injuries he received last night about 6:20 p.m. near Glenrock (Oct. 9) when he collided with a semi tractor and trailer.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Jason Roascio, a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was hauling frac sand and turned left onto US 20-26 (milemarker 171) eastbound from Cole Creek Road. In the same area, a 2022 Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on US 20-26. The motorcycle collided with the rear of the tractor-trailer. WHP said Everhart was not wearing a helmet.
Everhart was transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was identified as Eddie Talamantes of Greeley, Colorado. The driver was working at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation, Roascio said.
This is the 81st fatality on Wyoming roadways in 2024, compared to 111 (YTD) in 2023 and 103 (YTD) in 2022.
