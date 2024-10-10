Everhart, 54, succumbs to injuries from motorcycle crash with semi

Michael Everhart, 54, succumbed to injuries he received last night about 6:20 p.m. near Glenrock (Oct. 9) when he collided with a semi tractor and trailer.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Jason Roascio, a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was hauling frac sand and turned left onto US 20-26 (milemarker 171) eastbound from Cole Creek Road. In the same area, a 2022 Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on US 20-26. The motorcycle collided with the rear of the tractor-trailer. WHP said Everhart was not wearing a helmet.

Everhart was transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.