EWC construction technology program kicks off; construction on facility begins this summer

The new construction technology course at Eastern Wyoming College’s Douglas campus will kickoff next week – even though the new building to house the full program will be under construction itself.

Supporters are planning to have occupancy in the new large shop with additional classrooms by the 2026 fall semester, according to those involved in the $5.9 million project. The building will be located just south of the current EWC Douglas parking lot.

EWC is holding a kickoff networking dinner for the program at 5 p.m. next Tuesday on the Douglas campus. RSVPs for the event were requested before April 22, according to EWC Foundation Executive Director Lisa Johnson.

The kickoff will feature construction industry partners and supporters who helped create the program, the Torrington-based college said.

Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox said it makes sense to house the program in Douglas because of the housing crisis in the county and because of the need for building trades here, especially in light of the major energy projects on the horizon that could disrupt both employee and housing needs even further.

While EWC was charged with creating the curriculum and was involved in the development of the idea from the beginning, the facility on the Douglas campus wouldn’t have been possible without financial support from a wider group. Converse County, the City of Douglas, the Town of Glenrock and EWC collectively put up $3.9 million to go along with a $2 million grant from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA).

Willox said the EDA grant was funded last year, prior to the current uproar in Washington, D.C. over grants and the federal budget, so it “is not at risk.”

The county is putting up $1.965 million, with the City of Douglas adding $780,000 and the Town of Glenrock tossing in $160,000. Confusing the funding scheme, though, is the involvement of the state’s Industrial Siting Council, which determines how impact money from major projects will be divvied up. Converse County is using the $1,105,715 it received from the soon-to-be-built Dutchman solar farm for more than half of its contribution. The city received $300,00 from the ISC “so they used that money to add to this pot.”

All of that adds up to about $4.9 million, or $1 million short of the engineer’s estimated cost of $5.9 million. The actual cost won’t be known until the building goes out to bid this spring or early summer.

Thus, EWC will be adding $1 million to the project, but some of that comes from leftover money from the optional one cent sales tax that funded the Douglas campus originally. (The tax was only in Converse County and any leftover funds from it have to be used for EWC’s capital construction in the county.) The rest of the funding comes from the EWC Foundation, Willox explained, so this kickoff dinner nwext week has a dual purpose: to engage the community and industry and to raise funds to cover the $500,000 match required by a state grant that is being dedicated to this effort.

Johnson said the kickoff dinner is aimed at community members and local business owners who can “learn more about how they can benefit from the program and contribute to its success.”

Willox said the ISC and EDA were both excited about how the county groups were working together to solve a housing and workforce problem which will only be worsened as hundred of workers come into the county for the solar farm, a proposed major wind farm and several additional proposed energy projects in the coming year or years. And the EDA grant came from coal-impacted communities money, which means the program needs to provide retraining for anyone displaced in the coal industry.

“We’re also looking at building partnerships. We also want buy-in from the community . . . and industry,” he said about the kickoff. “When we bring in 250 workers to build the solar farm or wind farm, it in some ways displaces (workers and housing) . . . The (ISC) council really liked how we were ahead of curve and how we were working to solve the problem.”

For its part, EWC’s Johnson said, “The college, and industry, recognized the need for the program as Converse County faces a persistent housing crisis driven by an influx of workers supporting the oil, gas and renewable energy industry. A significant factor contributing to this housing shortage is the lack of skilled labor available to build long-term and short-term housing solutions.

“By investing in workforce development, EWC’s Construction Technology Program will directly increase the county’s capacity to build much needed homes and infrastructure while also providing a skilled workforce for current business and industry growth and expansion.”

the program

While some pieces of workforce training are already underway at EWC Douglas and the college is accepting enrollment for the fall, Willox said the full program in the new building won’t start until the fall of 2026– and that’s if construction goes as planned.

The technology program is designed to provide classroom instruction but also a more hands-on approach to myriad trades, including carpentry, plumbing and electrical.

“EWC is committed to ensuring the Construction Technology Program fulfills its vision of building foundational skills for a productive workforce, communicating with policymakers to consistently meet the needs of the community and provide graduates with industry-recognized credentials,” Johnson said.

“Courses in materials handling, construction equipment, architectural and construction planning, engineering graphics, surveying, electrical code, residential plumbing and more will set the students, and communities, up for a brighter future.

“Construction technology benefits the community and region in multiple ways that includes providing a clear pathway to a well-paid, well-educated workforce that will make an impact on the quality of life in Wyoming for generations to come.”

Willox noted both county school districts have been involved in the effort to create this program because housing would help them solve a major problem for new workers, and “they are excited” about helping on the academic side because of the training opportunities it provides to students.

Both districts, he said, have lost potential hires because they couldn’t find affordable housing that fit their needs.