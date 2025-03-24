EWC to hold two listening sessions in Converse County

Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) will host two Listening Sessions with EWC President Dr. Jeffry Hawes on Tuesday, April 1 — one in Douglas and a second in Glenrock.

The first session will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the EWC Douglas Campus. The second session will be held from 12 noon to 1 p.m. in the Converse County School District #2 Board Room in Glenrock.

“We want to hear from the community we serve,” said Dr. Hawes. “ We invite friends and families of (Converse County) students, community leaders, and anyone interested in the future of EWC to join us.”

The session will provide an opportunity for the community to offer feedback on what is going well, suggest areas for improvement, and ask questions about programs and initiatives at Eastern Wyoming College.

“Our goal is to work with our partners to improve outcomes for our students and the entire college community,” Dr. Hawes added.

The EWC Douglas Campus is located at 800 South Wind River Drive in Douglas, Wyoming.

The Converse County School District #2 Board Room is located at 120 Boxelder Trail in Glenrock, Wyoming.

Food will be provided at both locations. Those attending are asked to RSVP to 307-524-7000.

For more information, please call Karen Posten at 307-532-8349.