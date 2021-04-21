FFA has productive year

Glenrock FFA has been very busy the past two months competing at all different kinds of contests.

Adelaide Williams, Josie Mares and Logan Wolski all competed at the District Speech Contest in Casper in February. Adelaide advanced to move on to regionals in March.

Jordyn Renquist, Dixon Pinkerton, Mya Weiser and Josie Mares competed at the Sheridan Broder War Contest for Vet Science. The following week they had their state contest for vet science in Torrington.

At the end of March FFA had the junior high meats team: Lucy Ticknor, Hailey Johnson, Zhane Johnson and Bailey Mueller.

Jordyn Renquist competed in meats for high school. Adelaide Williams, Alli Simpson, Tyne Loyd, and Ann-Marie Young competed in Farm Management.

At the state FFA Convention at the beginning April, teams competed in sales (which consisted of Ann Marie Young, Adelaide Williams, Tyne Loyd, and Alli Simpson), livestock (team members were Haydan Huyser, Jordyn Renquist, and Kayleen Harris), and horse judging (team members were Dixon Pinkerton and Mya Wieser).

Glenrock FFA Chapter members learned a lot from their first year competing in FFA and plan to work hard to better the outcomes for next year.