Fire restrictions in place in Converse County

Fire restrictions are in effect and being enforced within Converse County from today, June 17 at 12 a.m. through Oct. 15, 12 a.m., due to a high fire load which could result in a high fire danger throughout the county.

Converse County Commissioners imposed the order Wednesday morning, restricting the use of outdoor and open fires, including the discharge of fireworks. All are prohibited within the unincorporated areas of the county.

Officials have sited “extreme fire danger” in Converse County.

There are a few exceptions to the restrictions:

•Gas and charcoal fires within enclosed grills;

•Use of acetylene cutting torches and or electric arc welders in cleared areas 10 feet in radius (fire suppression or fire guard must be on site);

•Propane or open fire branding activities in cleared areas 10 feet in radius;

•Trash or refuse fires between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., where such fires are contained inside of containers, are attended and are provided with spark arresters and located within a cleared area of 10 feet in radius;

•Controlled burns for range improvements, but only with the written permission of the County Fire Warden.

Any violation of the fire restriction order can result in a misdemeanor charge, a fine of $100 and up to 30 days in jail. Restitution for any resulting damages will also be the responsibility of the offender.