FORGING SILVERS

State highlighted by three top-six placers

The Glenrock High School boys wrestling team’s small group has big talent and it all paid off at the season finale over the weekend in Casper. Three Herders earned their way onto the podium and every grappler ended the year on a positive note at the 2A state championships.

One of the many impressive performances was unleashed by Grady Longwell. He had the best state run for GHS as he advanced to the championship match where he finished second in the 113 weight class.

Longwell’s drive to the title started in convincing fashion when he beat Cale Pfister of Wind River by a 21-7 major decision. He continued to roll when he defeated Dominic Sanchez of Big Piney by fall at 3:45 to reach the title match.

The all-state star came up short in the title round. He went the distance against Jackie Meador of Big Piney where he was nipped by a 10-6 decision.

Another spectacular performance was delivered by GHS’ Dayton Matthews. He overcame an early setback by winning five matches en route to pinning third place in the 182-pound division.

After splitting his first two battles, Matthews buckled down and beat Wyatt Allred of Moorcroft by fall at 2:26 and Taylor Swartwood of Lingle/Ft.Laramie by fall at 1:18.

He didn’t stop there. He took care of Miles Ashurst of Niobrara County by fall at 0:43 and then made it four straight wins by beating Julian Cabello of Shoshoni by fall at 1:39 in the third-place showdown.

Case Barrett was another reason why it was a great weekend to be a Herder. His quest to place among the best in the 285 division started after losing his first match. He responded to that setback by defeating Lane Robinson of Saratoga by fall at 0:28 and Ben Niedo of Wyoming by fall at 1:36.

Barrett dropped his next match but was still alive in the tournament. He responded like a champ by taking down Curtis Stroschein of Greybull by a 3-2 decision in the fifth-place match.

GHS’ JD Holman scored valuable team points in the 152 weight class and left with a pair of state wins on his resume. The junior was stellar in a 15-5 major decision over Silver Hess of Dubois and he later beat Carson Asay of Lovell by fall at 0:42.

Also competing at the state tourney were Karson Maas in 126s, Manny Coulter at 132, Lonnie Masopust at 152, Dusty Cox at 160 and Max Coulter at 220.