GALLERY: Converse county tikes hunt for Eggs in Rolling Hills
Nate Pappas photo
During the two and under portion of the Rolling Hills Easter Egg Hunt, Quincy Johnston grabs an ovum for his bounty. Johnston joined hundreds of children for the yearly hunt.
Nate Pappas photo
Rogue Richard feeds a calf through the fence as she and fellow Converse County kids enjoy the petting zoo prior to the egg hunt.
Nate Pappas photo
Hawk Richard (left) and Breckyn Uhlich race for the eggs in the 5-6 boys area of the egg hunt as fast as they can to get as many of the holiday prize capsules as possible.
Nate Pappas photo
Alessia Williams attempts to blowup a balloon she got during the egg hunt.
Nate Pappas photo
August Szymanski poses for a photo with the Easter Bunny in the makeshift photo booth at the Egg Hunt.
Nate Pappas photo
Saint Connolly grabs an egg from his designated hunting area as he tries to get as many as he can.
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Amber George (left) and Riot Watson welcome children and their guardians to the prize area so they can receive their earned goodies found via tickets in the Easter eggs they gathered.
Nate Pappas photo
Madison Maines admires the bounty of a fellow hunter while grabbing an egg herself.
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Keeping his eyes on the prize, Patrick Dunihoo races for the next egg in his designated age area.
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Holding still, Vincent Sanchez gets painted to look like a rooster chick after finishing his hunting.
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Gus Mayne runs from egg to egg, keeping his bucket at his side for easy access.
Nate Pappas photo
Followed by his sister Arria and mother Melissa, Malone Neill boards the purple Herder fire truck during some pre-egg hunt fun.
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Glenrock Independent
Physical Address:506 W. Birch, Glenrock, WY 82637 Mailing Address: PO Box 109, Douglas, WY 82633 Phone: (307) 436-2211
The Glenrock Independent is located in the Bronco Building
Office hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.