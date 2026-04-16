GALLERY: Glenrock hosts Finch/Lehner Invitational, medal in many events
Nate Pappas photo
Sprinter and thrower Terryn White speeds around the track during the 400-meter race. White would take ninth with a time of 57.27.
Nate Pappas photo
Kael Stull launches the shot put into the sand during the secod heat of the Finch/Lehner Invitational.
Nate Pappas photo
Herder Laura Fernandez soars over the pole vault bar during one of the first events of the day at the Finch/Lehner Invitational April 10.
Nate Pappas photo
Herder Luke Rainey breaks away from the pack during the 100 meter dash in search of Finch/Lehner Invitational. Rainey would finish his race with a time of 12.79.
Nate Pappas photo
Thrower Bailey Cornella heaves the shot put into the sand of the Glenrock High School baseball diamond.
Nate Pappas photo
After getting the baton, anchor leg Brady Dona shoots out of a cannon on his way to securing 4x100 meter gold.
Nate Pappas photo
Carson Tomlin soars through the air during the long jump. Tomlin would take bronze in the event with a distance of 19' 2.25''.
Nate Pappas photo
Cheered on by everyone at the event, Connor Tillard sprints down the track.
Nate Pappas photo
Talon Humphrey races down the track during a sprinting event.
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Glenrock Independent
Physical Address:506 W. Birch, Glenrock, WY 82637 Mailing Address: PO Box 109, Douglas, WY 82633 Phone: (307) 436-2211
The Glenrock Independent is located in the Bronco Building
Office hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.