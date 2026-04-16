GALLERY: Glenrock hosts Finch/Lehner Invitational, medal in many events

Published by nate@douglas-bu... on Thu, 04/16/2026 - 22:00

Nate Pappas photo

 

Sprinter and thrower Terryn White speeds around the track during the 400-meter race. White would take ninth with a time of 57.27.

Nate Pappas photo

 

Kael Stull launches the shot put into the sand during the secod heat of the Finch/Lehner Invitational.

Nate Pappas photo

 

Herder Laura Fernandez soars over the pole vault bar during one of the first events of the day at the Finch/Lehner Invitational April 10.

 

Nate Pappas photo

 

Herder Luke Rainey breaks away from the pack during the 100 meter dash in search of Finch/Lehner Invitational. Rainey would finish his race with a time of 12.79.

 

Nate Pappas photo

 

Thrower Bailey Cornella heaves the shot put into the sand of the Glenrock High School baseball diamond.

Nate Pappas photo

 

After getting the baton, anchor leg Brady Dona shoots out of a cannon on his way to securing 4x100 meter gold.

Nate Pappas photo

 

Carson Tomlin soars through the air during the long jump. Tomlin would take bronze in the event with a distance of 19' 2.25''.

Nate Pappas photo

 

Cheered on by everyone at the event, Connor Tillard sprints down the track.

Nate Pappas photo

 

Talon Humphrey races down the track during a sprinting event.

By: 
Nate Pappas

Category:

Glenrock Independent

Physical Address:506 W. Birch, Glenrock, WY 82637 Mailing Address: PO Box 109, Douglas, WY 82633 Phone: (307) 436-2211

The Glenrock Independent is located in the Bronco Building

Office hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Subscriber Login