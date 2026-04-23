GALLERY: Herder prom pops off

Published by nate@douglas-bu... on Thu, 04/23/2026 - 17:44

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As “Get Low” by Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz blasts from the speakers, Porter Mathson, JJ Givins and their Herder classmates shout “To the window! To the wall!” during the prom dance in the meeting hall of St Louis Catholic Church April 18.

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International exchange students Silvia Cretarola (left in photo above) and Hana Mandelikova make a heart around fellow exchange student Emma Seestie.

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With his bow tie on his head, a sweaty Parker Mathson parties hard with his Herder compatriots.

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Back to back, Cadence Miller (left) and Rebekah Icenogle shoot off their bubble guns to the delight of the audience. 

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Preston Sorensen shares a tender, loving look with girlfriend Gillian Holman as Chris Stapleton’s hit, “Tennessee Whiskey,” fills the venue.

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Wrestling state champions Brody Allen and Kelton Stewart square up in a mock match during the Grand March.

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A delighted Luke Rainney dances to the music with his friends.

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Jedi Paul Chappel (left) and Lucy Ticknor battle on the GIS stage during the Grand March.

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Along with her fellw Herders Jerrica Zimmerle does the choreography to the song "Church Clap" by popular Chirstian rapper KB.

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Showing off their muscles, Laura Fernandez and Kimber Waldack flex for the crowd.

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Silouhetted by prom lights, Laura Fernandez and Kimber Waldack dance to the tones of Fetty Wap.

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Prom princess Gabby Wise is spun around by her prince, Ayden Evans, during the dance at St. Louis Catholic Church.

 

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Craigyn Deal and Kolter Garcia share a moment together as they dance to "All Your'n" by Tyler Childers.

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Natalie Zagrabelni hugs Ryatt Strader for a photo prior to the Grand March.

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As their classmates party around them, Alyssa Neumeyer and Noah Murray share a tender moment.

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Cambria Stephenson pops Jennisee Paschall’s confetti cannon for her to the delight of Paschall and their fellow Grand March partner Chastidee Blakesley.

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Emberley and Mallorey Lawrence share a sisterly embrace after dancing together to "Boot Scootin Boogie".

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Star basketball player Sheridan Sarvey shows off her skills by dunking over her prom date, Gene Hershley.

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Bubbles blowing from her gun, Rebekah Icenogle dances her cares away.

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Caitilyn Williams, Mallorey Lawrence and more spell out the words "hot to go" as they dance to the hit song of the same name by Chappel Roan.

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Cheered on by his classmates, Adam Bazton occupies the middle of a dance circle.

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Brought in by the students, Glenrock High School Assistant Principal Tyler Walker does a dance of his own.

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Brody Allen leads a line fo dancers as they dance to the beat of The Halluci Nation's "Electric Pow Wow Drum".

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Lucy Ticknor and Alyssa Neumeyer dance together under the lights of prom.

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Nate Bigford whips Nick Ticknor around, to the delight of the prom-goers.

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A crowd surfing Nick Ticknor is raised up his fellow herders.

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As prom king Easton Low's sash falls down his arm, prom queen Riley McCluer fixes the issue with a smile.

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Caden Tillard and Raelea Taylor dance around, spinning eachother round and round as they party.

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Taking a moment away from the crowd, Paul Chappell sits alone.

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