Get ready for Poppy Day Saturday, May 21

Americans have worn poppies to honor veterans in observance of Memorial Day and Veterans Day since World War I.

Moina Michael popularized wearing poppies in 1918 in memory of the lives lost in WWI.

In honor of our military and veterans, the Glenrock Ladies Auxiliary will be collecting donations from local communities with their annual Poppy Day, taking place Saturday, May 21.

The money raised is donated to veterans’ hospitals in Wyoming.

The poppy represents a sacrifice our military and veterans have given to honor our country and our freedom.

Locations in Glenrock supporting Poppy Day include the post office, Glenrock Super Foods, the Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department, local bars, Eastgate, and others. Sam’s Club on the Eastside in Casper is also supporting the endeavor.

Look for the dedicated ladies of the Glenrock Ladies Auxiliary and the bright red poppies Saturday morning beginning around 9 a.m.

Please show your support and wear your poppies with honor and pride.