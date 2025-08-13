Get those pencils, backpacks ready, the first day of school for area students is Aug. 18

The first day of school is always a large mix of emotions for students and parents / guardians alike. From excitement to anxiety of what the new school year could possibly hold for students, it’s much more difficult and stressful for those who don’t know what changes to expect with the upcoming year.

And, there are quite a few changes happening for the '25 - '26 school year in Converse County.

OPEN HOUSES

Need to drop off your school supplies so bookbags aren’t so heavy? Or would it help a student to meet with their teachers prior to the first day? Luckily, each of the schools in Converse County School District #2 are expected to have open houses on Aug. 14 at various times.

The timing is expected as follows:

Aug. 14

• Grant Elementary School will be open from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Glenrock Intermediate School will be open from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Glenrock Jr/Sr High School will be open from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. for 7th grade and new student orientation; and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for returning students.

policy reminders

• Electronic devices: The schools would like to remind all guardians and students that all cell phones and electronic devices are not to be utilized during the school day. Devices must be turned off and placed in lockers/cubbies, Yondrpouch, or backpacks upon arrival and are to be left there until the end of the day.

Please do not text or call their child’s cell phone during the school day. Instead, call the respective office and the school will deliver messages to your child.

• Meals: All K-12 students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch every day. Menus are available online and published inside the Glenrock Independent weekly. Extra items will be available for purchase at various prices.

BELL SCHEDULES

All Glenrock Schools begin the ‘25- ‘26 school year on Aug. 18 this year.

• Grant Elementary School is expected to begin at 7:50 a.m. everyday. Students will be released at 3:15 p.m.

• Glenrock Intermediate School is expected to begin at 7:45 a.m. everyday. Students will be released at 3:30 p.m.

• Glenrock Jr/Sr High School is expected to begin at 7:40 a.m. every day. Students will be released at 3:44 p.m. “Blue” Fridays will run from 11 a.m. to Noon.

For more information or a comprehensive calendar for the school district / your student’s school please visit the school district’s website at https://www.converse2.org

An app is also available for both Android and iOS devices. The app contains up to date information and sends updates from CCSD2. Everything from school district news, events, documents, staff contact information, dining/lunch menus and more can be found within the app. If you would like to download the app to stay up to date, you can download the Converse County SD #2 app from the Apple App Store or from the Google Play Store on your cellular device.