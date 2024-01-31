GHS rises to the Ron Thon challenge again

There is no wrestling tournament in Wyoming, including the state finals, bigger than the annual Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton. With more than 1,000 athletes on the mat and three dozen schools, it’s more like a state tournament with every size school in the same bracket.

With big events, comes big challenges and the Glenrock High School program never buckles under the pressure. This year was no different as the Herders unleashed their best and once again had three athletes among the best.

The girls team had a fantastic weekend. Two of the four battling over the weekend combined for 10 matches and both finished fifth place in their respective weight classes in a record field of 268 grapplers.

Gillian Holman is making a name for herself as she has placed at Ron Thon both years of high school, taking the title in 2023. She jumped out to a spectacular start by pinning Ireland Funk of Laramie at the 0:35 mark and followed that by beating Allison Kissack of Kelly Walsh via fall (0:40) to advance to the semifinals of the 120-pound weight class.

Holman fell short in the next two matches but still had a chance to place and she nabbed fifth. She went out on a winning note by taking down Kissack again by fall (1:40).

Bailey Mueller continued her unbelievable season by also bringing a fifth-place finish back to Converse County in the 140 division. Her journey was the same as Holman’s as she swept her first two foes by defeating Hannah Morbeto by fall (0:46) and got by Veil Forman of Star Valley via forfeit.

Mueller was edged in the next two matches, including a 1-0 decision. However, she got Iree Hershey of Torrington to capture fifth and place for the first time at Ron Thon.

“Competing at Ron Thon is both thrilling and exiting yet also nerve racking,” Mueller days. “While I believe I could have done better, I have far exceeded my expectations and will continue to compete and make myself a better person and wrestler in the process.”

Julia Skinner had a good weekend and walked away with three victories as well. Her successes at 145 were against Emily Moreno of Kelly Walsh (fall 1:44), Haylee Bloomberg from Campbell County (fall 3:58) and Olivia Herget of Cheyenne Central ((fall 2:05).

On the boys’ side of things, Glenrock competed in the junior varsity bracket where it faced some teams closer to its side. It’s also where the Herders scored their lone placer when standout Preston Sorensen wrestled his way to a first-place finish in the 175 weight class.

The road to the title included five straight wins. The journey started with Sorensen beating Quigley Nelson from Evanston via fall (0:57) and Alejandro Hernandez of Pinedale by fall (1:58).

Sorensen continued his string of pins by taking down Ashdon Eagle road from Riverton by fall (1:58) and William Huphreys by fall (0:31) to reach the finals. That’s where he took the honors when he pinned Logan Bauers from Green River at 1:18.

GHS’ Clayton Ailport racked up a pair of wins at 132 against Bryce Nielson from Buffalo (fall 2:48) and Sam Taylor from Douglas (fall 3:33). Max Sexson tallied one win at 165 against Ricky Gonzalez of Powell (fall 0:24).

Glenrock’s Wiley Lesser left Riverton with two wins in the 215s. He defeated Colter McFarlin of Lingle-Ft. Laramie (fall 2:46) and Hunter Borud of Natrona Country (fall 2:24).

Two Herders chalked up victories in the loaded varsity bracket. Body Allen scored a win in the 113s when he took down Chevy Hill of Powell by fall (0:56).

At 120, Grady Longwell scored a thrilling win when he defeated Jay Moore from Campbell County with a 9-7 sudden victory.