GHS Students Present Thespian Showcase

The Glenrock High School theater troupe is finishing off their season with a bang.

On the night of Dec. 2, in the Glenrock Intermediate School auditorium the troupe hosted a showcase of some of the pieces they will be performing both individually, and as a group, at the Wyoming State Thespian Festival in Laramie.

The event was a small affair as students and supporters alike sat on the stage as the members showed off their skills. The event began with Cadence Miller and Carissa Rich performing individual pieces for state. Miller performed a monologue from Libby Pearce Drinks followed by Rich singing “Anywhere But Here” from the musical rendition of the 1990 film “Pretty Woman” with lyrics by Bryan Adams (yes, that Bryan Adams) and Jim Vallance.

The individual performances finished with Miller, who was honored as a “superior rated thespian” in the Solo Musical Theater Performance category at the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana this past June, singing the song “In Short” from the musical “Edges” by EGOT winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

After the individual performances had finished, four members of the troupe performed their rendition of the play “Libby Pearce Drinks,” by Tim Moford.

The play chronicles four peers of the titular girl, who has been put in jail for a DUI after a fatal car accident. Throughout the course of the play, the four girls examine their role in the incident and come to terms with the ramifications of their actions.

“We want something that sends a message. We don’t want to waste our time with fluff, ” drama coach Debra Rademacher said of their decision to pick the show.

The troupe’s rendition of the play was performed in a theatre-in-the-round or arena style with audience members on every side of the actors.

“Pretty much immediately we knew this would be an arena because there’s only four characters,” Rademacher said.

This year’s troupe is set apart from past groups because of their collective closeness. “These kids, they have developed a relationship. I usually see that with one or two of the actors on the stage, but to see it with all of them at the same time is really phenomenal.”

The actors’ chemistry was evident on stage, and earning them top prize at the State Thespian Festival Dec. 4-6. In addition to the top prize award and many more honors, Miller, along with her classmates Faith Icenogle and Cherish Bishop, received All State Honors in the group acting category. Miller also earned All State Honors in solo acting and solo musical categories.

