Girls grappling with state rankings

11 Herders among the elite in new rankings

ALL SIX GHS GIRLS ARE STATE RANKED: The Glenrock Independent has now received rankings for every weight class and all six Herder girls who recently swept 4A Natrona County are officially among Wyoming's best. GHS standout Danika Harris is ranked No. 2 in the 190 division and her five talented teammates join her in the second week of polls.

The wrestling talent in Glenrock is never-ending, and the high school consistently fields competitive teams and top-notch talent. The first state rankings of the season that includes both boys and girls made that clear as 10 Herders are currently state-ranked in the wyowrestling.com polls.

The GHS girls, in just the second season of the program, is small yet very good. Five of the six talents who won their first dual ever against 4A Natrona County are already state ranked.

What’s more impressive is the girls’ rankings include all schools from 4A to 2A. Glenrock’s Clarissa Schenck leads the list as she is No. 2 in the 125-pound weight class.

Sophomore Lucy Ticknor is ranked third in the 110-pound division.

The Herder boys have four grapplers recognized among the best 2A through three weeks of the season. Brody Allen is the highest ranked going into the New Year at No. 4 in the state among the 125-weight class.

JD Holman, who had to undergo surgery from a football injury, has been patiently waiting for his return to the mat. The senior’s talent has not been forgotten as he is ranked No. 5 among the 165s. He will return full time when wrestling resumes.

The big part of the wrestling season continues this week now that the holidays are over. The Herders won’t have to travel far for a huge test as they will compete Jan. 5-6 in Douglas at the annual Shane Shatto Memorial Invitational.

ALL-CLASS GIRLS

STATE RANKINGS

110 pounds

1. McKinzie Mortensen, Pinedale

2. Gracelynn Allen, Lyman

3. Lucy Ticknor, Glenrock

4. Allison LeBlanc, Powell

5. Cora Remacle, Wind River

6. Addison Statham, Big Piney.

7. Ashlynne Olson, Wind River

120 pounds

1. Tai McBride, Jackson

2. Aspen Henry, Thunder Basin

3. Alexis Thompson, Pinedale

4. Gillian Holman, Glenrock

5. Keston Johnson, Star Valley

6. Trona Bates, Chey. Central

7. Kinsey Hooper, Rawlins

125 pounds

1. Brueklyn Truempler, Shoshoni

2. Clarissa Schenck, Glenrock

3. Laynee Walker, Kemmerer

4. Lilly Harris, Green River

5. Eliza Clegg, Lyman

6. Alexis Angell, Star Valley

7. Allison Kissack, Kelly Walsh (KW)

145 pounds

1. Veil Foreman, Star Valley

2. Skylee Gangwish, KW

3. Meadow King, Central

4. Kaylie Julander, Kemmerer

5. Abrianna Kiser, Shoshoni

6. Kinzley Nusbaum, Burns

7. Bailey Mueller, Glenrock

155 pounds

1. Josie Houk, Lingle

2. Shaely Kunz, Star Valley

3. Alix Sorensen, Thermopolis

4. Brooke Schwab, Star Valley

5. Addi Burton, Lander

6. Julia Skinner, Glenrock

7. Abbagail Dickerson , KW

190 pounds

1. Harley Hunter, Gillette

2. Danika Harris, Glenrock

3. Bailey Howe, Buffalo

4. Gracin Goff, East

5. Allee Swiger, Natrona County

6. Bella King, Central

7. Kamia Runyan, Big Piney

2A BOYS

120 pounds

1. Nathan Fish , Lingle

2. Josiah Stockwell, Saratoga

3. Dominic Sanchez, Big Piney

4. Brody Allen, Glenrock

5. Ethan Tarango, Shoshoni

6. Austin Christen, Kemmerer

7. Zayden Stahl, Lovell

126 pounds

1. Jackie Meador, Big Piney

2. Wyatt Sylvester, Lingle

3. Cannon Boren, Thermopolis

4. Landon Norman, Upton

5. Grady Longwell, Glenrock

6. Kade Haynes, Moorcroft

7. Ethan Crow, Thermopolis

165 pounds

1. Brody Sorensen, Thermopolis

2. David Farrington, Big Piney

3. Graison Kelley, Kemmerer

4. Isaac Gardner, Wind River

5. JD Holman, Glenrock

6. Lance York, Lingle

7. Cullen Davis, Upton

285 pounds

1. Christian Reilly, Hulett

2. James Love, Lovell

3. Oliver Gorsuch, Moorcroft

4. Dylan Hagler, Kemmerer

5. Curtis Strohschein, Greybull

6. Case Barrett, Glenrock

7. Elyott Gorsuch, Moorcroft