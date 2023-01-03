GIRLS STATE WRESTLING

Tiknor competes for girls’ title; three Herders place at first trip to state

Every trip onto the mat this season was a learning experience for the Glenrock High School girls wrestling team. It was a season of unknowns as it was the first year for girls wrestling in Wyoming.

But, Glenrock is good and has the talent to prove it.

When it came down to the Herders competing at 2A state tournament over the weekend, they didn’t look like a team in unfamiliar territory. Instead, they looked like they belonged there as every wrestler excelled, which included three placing in the top six in Wyoming and one vying for a state championship.

Glenrock’s Lucy Tiknor looked nothing like a first-time state qualifier. The freshman standout advanced all four rounds of the 100-pound weight class to reach the state championship match.

Tiknor, who was ranked No. 2 in the state for most of the season, was impressive from the start. After a bye, she started her run to the title match by defeating Allyson Bauer of Sheridan by fall at the 1:34 mark. The talented Herder rolled another foe in the semifinals when she pinned a thrilling win against Allie Walker of Thunder Basin by tiebreaker 4-3.

That set up a huge championship against McKinzie Mortensen of Pinedale who is the only undefeated wrestler in the division at 29-0. The clash for the title was the toughest of the weekend as it went the distance where Tiknor came up short by a 13-2 major decision.

“She moved quickly around the mat,” Tiknor said. “I saw her once before at Ron Thon. I plan on perfecting my shots next time.”

While top honors will have to wait another season, Tiknor left a lasting impression: She will be a force for years to come.

“I’m proud of the accomplishment but slightly disappointed at not meeting the goal of first place,” Tiknor said. “Now it’s on to the next step of competing in Iowa.”

Tiknor lives and breathes wrestling. Her next big tournament is at the end of March at the Twin River Dual Girls Nationals where she is competing with the Glenrock Wrestling Club.

When not on the mat at state Tiknor supported her teammates as they excelled at the sport’s biggest tournament.

“State was fun watching everyone else wrestle especially cheering on my teammates,” she said. “Finals was different because I couldn’t wrestle until the end of the day, so there was a lot of waiting.”

GHS’ Danika Harris, who was state ranked most of the season, made it a trip to remember after placing fourth in the 190 division. She chalked up two state wins at the girls finals.

Harris’ first victory was delivered when she beat Nadia Runnion of Kemmerer by fall at the 0:18 mark. She later pinned success against Kylah Pleines of Sheridan with a win by fall at 2:47.

Glenrock standout Gillian Holman, who won the Ron Thon Classic in the program’s first year, capped her banner season by capturing sixth place at state in the 110 weight class. She was sharp from the start where she beat Jayden Holbrook of Kelly Walsh by fall at 0:54. After suffering her first setback, Holman bounced back like the champ she is when she pinned a win over Brianna Uhrig of Green River by fall at to be 4:01 mark.

Holman was one of two Herders to score three wins at their first trip to state. She nailed her third victory by defeating Ellie Bouzis of Campbell County by fall at 2:55.

Also taking on the state’s best were Annika Klauenberg at 125, Clarissa Schenck at 130, Bailey Mueller at 135 and Julia Skinner at 155.