GLENROCK RESIDENTS INVITED TO "POWERFUL BY FAITH!" CONVENTION
Glenrock residents are warmly invited to watch the 2021 three-day "Powerful by Faith!" Convention presented by Jehovah's Witnesses. The event is being presented online this year. The theme is "Powerful by Faith!". It is designed to strengthen your faith in God and help you overcome life's challenges. It will be released in six installments from June 28, 2021 to August 16, 2021 in over 500 languages. To access the program, visit jw.org and type "2021 Convention" in the search box. The program can also be viewed on mobile devices using the official JW Library app available in Android and Apple app stores. The event is free, and no registration is required. Included in the event will be a Bible drama featuring the story of Daniel.
