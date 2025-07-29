Glenrock swimmers deliver big for Converse County Waves at State

Athletes on the Converse County Waves club swim team have lived up to their name all summer in making waves and progress. That hard work and improvement all paid off in Gillette over the weekend with the team and five Glenrock swimmers delivering a fantastic finish at the Wyoming Summer State Championships.

All parts of the county were well represented on the team and successes were in abundance. Drew Johnson, Abner Fleetwood, Nick Harvey, Truett Riley and Jhett Riley were the Glenrock talents taking on the best Wyoming has to offer.

It was a huge week for Johnson who swam away with seven top-three places. That incredible performance allowed him to win the high-point overall title for the 9-10 age group.

Among all the events Johnson medaled, he was simply the best in 100-meter backstroke where he took the gold in a time of 1 minute, 33.36 seconds. He notched two more championships in the 50 backstroke where he clocked a 45.11 and also went long distance to capture the 400 freestyle championship in 6:42.05.

Fleetwood competed in the 13-14 age group and owned the water to the tune of an incredible eight top-three performances. Fleetwood scored gold in the 1,500 freestyle by touching the wall in 20:51.29 and showed endurance yet again to win the 400 individual medley in 5:43.37.

Harvey scored more gold than all Glenrock swimmers in the 13-14 age group by winning four out of five races which included the 50 backstroke 31.74, He also earned first place in three freestyles – the 100 (58.62), 200 (2:16.18) and 400 (5:09.15).

Jhett Riley represented his hometown by capturing top-10 places in five events in the 8-and-under showdown. In addition, Truett Riley locked down fourth place in the 200 medley relay along with his teammates in a time of 4:06.35.

Below are all top finishes for Glenrock’s fantastic five:

Abner Fleetwood (13-14 year old)

1st - 1500 freestyle, 20:51.29

1st - 400 individual medley, 5:43.37

2nd - 200 individuals medley, 2:40.17

2nd - 200 backstroke, 2:43.65

2nd - 400 freestyle, 5:11.14

2nd - 200 butterfly, 2:54.27

3rd - 200 breaststroke, 3:12.13

3rd - 400 medley relay, 5:20.37

4th - 400 freestyle relay, 4:44.77

Nick Harvey (13-14)

1st - 100 freestyle, 58.62

1st - 50 backstroke, 31.74

1st - 400 freestyle, 5:09.15

1st - 200 freestyle, 2:16.18

2nd - 100 backstroke, 1:11.12

3rd - 400 medley relay, 5:20.37

4th - 400 freestyle relay, 4:44.77

5th - 200 individual medley, 2:45.26

Drew Johnson (9-10)

1st - 100 backstroke, 1:33.36

1st - 50 backstroke, 45.12

1st - 400 freestyle, 6:42.05

2nd - 100 freestyle, 1:26.58

2nd - 50 freestyle, 38.77

3rd - 200 freestyle, 3:14.19

3rd - 400 medley relay, 5:20.37

4th - 400 freestyle relay, 4:44.77

Truett Riley (9-10)

4th - 200 medley relay, 4:06.35

Jhett Riley (8U)

5th - 200 freestyle relay, 3:51.00

5th - 200 medley relay, 4:53.30

6th - 200 freestyle, 5:04.81

10th - 50 backstroke, 1:19.91

10th - 50 freestyle, 1:14.72