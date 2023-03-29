Glenrock teams finish top three at 33rd annual basketball showdown in Casper

Hundreds of youth converged on the courts in Casper March 18-19 in one of the areas biggest hoops tournament. After more than 200 games and lots of action, two Glenrock teams finished among the top three of their age divisions at the 33rd annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Herd 6th dribbled its way to the championship and brought home second place in the girls’ sixth-grade silver division, while the Glenrock Little Lady Herders swished third place in the fourth-grade division.

Glenrock benefitted from plenty of competition as the event featured 122 teams from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

The Lady Herd 6th, which is a young team made up of fourth, fifth and sixth graders playing in the sixth-grade division, had a tough, but successful road to the championship game. Glenrock lost its first game to eventual champion Wheatland Wonder.

The setback sent the team to the consolation bracket where playing a tough team first paid off. Lady Herd 6th next played the Neon Cobras and walked away victorious.

The following morning, the young Glenrock talent played the Jr. Cowgirls and swished another victory. The next game was just two hours later against Scottsbluff Black and Glenrock chalked up a hard-earned victory, coach Miranda Haskell said.

Lady Herd 6th advanced to the semifinals just an hour later in a showdown to reach the championship. They played the Lady Ballers, who lost to Wheatland earlier that morning.

“The girls had already played two games that day and this would be their third,” Haskell said. “The girls all played very well and never gave up.”

Miranda Gardner made a free-throw with .3 seconds on the clock to send the game into overtime. In overtime Aspyn Survis hit a jumper to win the game and send the team to the championship against Wheatland.

During their fourth game of the day, the young Herders went up against Wheatland for the championship game.

“They played as hard as they could, this being their fourth game of the day. They lost to Wheatland and took second in the tournament. Last year they came in last at the same tournament and have worked really hard during the school year and off time getting better at basketball,” Haskell said. “Hard work pays off and these girls are proof of that. I am super proud of the team they are becoming.”

In the clash of fourth-grade teams, Casper Grizzlies White earned the championship. They were followed by second-place Little Lady Tigers of Lusk and the Little Lady Herders in the bronze.