Glenrock trio helps lead Douglas to swim success at Rawlins Pentathlon

The first swim meet of the season couldn’t have went better for the Douglas High School girls team. The small group didn’t have a diver but it didn’t matter as the group entered the new season in style by winning the Rawlins Pentathlon.

The first splash of the season was aided by the efforts of three Glenrock High School athletes. Izabelle Zimmerman, Jenelle Zimmerman and Hayden Lythoe compete for the Bearcats since GHS doesn’t have a swim team and are a vital part of the team’s successes.

“We really did have a tremendous first meet,” DHS head coach Stacey Wood said. “From our brand new swimmers Lena Schindler, Amanda Thompson and Nora Portwood to our upperclassmen that have swam for years, we saw growth, determination and a lot of hard work.”

Izabelle Zimmerman was spectacular in her final first meet of the season. She captured second place in the Pentathlon, which combines times from all five events where she came through at 5 minutes, 18.46 seconds.

“There were career-best times swam by Kendal Engelker and Izabelle Zimmerman and it was clear that both girls put in a lot of work in the off season,” Wood said.

Lythgoe, a junior, was seventh in the Pentathlon where she was clocked at 5:25.68. Senior Jenelle Zimmerman was 12th at 5:55.41.

One of Lythgoe’s best showings was in the 100-yard backstroke where she touched the wall in 1:09.07 to finish second. Izabelle Zimmerman was fourth in the same race at 1:11.00.

In the 100 butterfly, Lythgoe was sixth overall where she was clocked at 1:15.79 Izabelle Zimmerman was not far back at 1:17.04 and Jenelle Zimmerman posted a 1:24.24.

Izabelle Zimmerman also nabbed third place in 50 freestyle at 26.81 seconds three spots ahead of Lythgoe at 28.21. Izabelle Zimmerman also earned the fourth spot the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:23.54.

Lythgoe was 10th in the same event at 1:28.24. Jenelle Zimmerman came through at 1:33.03.

Last, and not least, Izabelle Zimmerman made a splash in the 100 freestyle where she came through second fastest at 1:00.07.

In all, Douglas left Rawlins with 19 state qualifications after just one day in the water.

In the Pentathlon standings, one Bearcat stood atop all the competition. Senior letterman Peyton Yost won the individual championship as well with a total time of 4:49.80.

The team’s successes were notched from youth to veterans. The freshmen class rose to the occasion with numerous quality times. Yost won her third event in the 100 breaststroke where she inked a winning time by seven seconds at 1:13.89. Izabelle Zimmerman nailed fourth at 1:23.54.

“Coach Falkenburg and I are so excited that our team has seen an increase in numbers again this season and that we have the opportunity to continue to grow these girls as a team,” Wood said.

“It is always a great day with Lady Cat swimmers.”