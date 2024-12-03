Glenrock USA Wrestling pins gritty efforts

Published by Cinthia Stimson on Tue, 03/12/2024 - 22:00

Kaylin Dines scores one of her three victories to earn the coveted triple crown. (Courtesy photo)

By: 
By RJ Morgan, sports editor

The Glenrock USA Wrestling Club has been putting in a lot on work on the mats in recent weeks and it’s paying off on a weekly basis with many placers. The young talents were back at at March 1-2 with events in Wheatland and Lander.

The athlets didn’t disappoint and stepped up to meet a variety of challenges. With many scenarios having to bump kids up in age or in weight to get matches, they accepted the challenge and exceeded to the efforts.

 

RESULTS

Kaylin Dines – triple crowned 

Jckson Blackburn – quick pin award in Folkstyle 

Teagan Smith – 2nd and 3rd

Grizzle Smith – 4th 

Jarrett Hofstetter – 2nd

Kryson Kirby – 6th

Bryce Smith – 1st, 2nd and 4th

Collin Gardner – 6th

Cal Stephens – 1st, 1st and  3rd

Cord Smith – 3rd and 6th

Cooper Smith – 3rd, 3rd and 3rd

Joel Williams – 1st and 2nd 

Olivia Kinney – 1st,1st and 3rd

Cheyenne Gardener – 1st 

Sterling Smith – 1st, 2nd and 2nd 

Kaylin Dines – 1st, 1st and 1st

Daxton Smith – 2nd and 3rd 

Blake Mendoza – 4th

Kartyr Smith – 2nd, 2nd and  4th 

Wes Holman – 3rd

Kable Allen – 3rd

Category:

Glenrock Independent

Physical Address:506 W. Birch, Glenrock, WY 82637 Mailing Address: PO Box 109, Douglas, WY 82633 Phone: (307) 436-2211

The Glenrock Independent is located in the Bronco Building

Office hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Subscriber Login