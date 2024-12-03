Glenrock USA Wrestling pins gritty efforts

The Glenrock USA Wrestling Club has been putting in a lot on work on the mats in recent weeks and it’s paying off on a weekly basis with many placers. The young talents were back at at March 1-2 with events in Wheatland and Lander.

The athlets didn’t disappoint and stepped up to meet a variety of challenges. With many scenarios having to bump kids up in age or in weight to get matches, they accepted the challenge and exceeded to the efforts.

RESULTS

Kaylin Dines – triple crowned

Jckson Blackburn – quick pin award in Folkstyle

Teagan Smith – 2nd and 3rd

Grizzle Smith – 4th

Jarrett Hofstetter – 2nd

Kryson Kirby – 6th

Bryce Smith – 1st, 2nd and 4th

Collin Gardner – 6th

Cal Stephens – 1st, 1st and 3rd

Cord Smith – 3rd and 6th

Cooper Smith – 3rd, 3rd and 3rd

Joel Williams – 1st and 2nd

Olivia Kinney – 1st,1st and 3rd

Cheyenne Gardener – 1st

Sterling Smith – 1st, 2nd and 2nd

Kaylin Dines – 1st, 1st and 1st

Daxton Smith – 2nd and 3rd

Blake Mendoza – 4th

Kartyr Smith – 2nd, 2nd and 4th

Wes Holman – 3rd

Kable Allen – 3rd