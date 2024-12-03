Glenrock USA Wrestling pins gritty efforts
Kaylin Dines scores one of her three victories to earn the coveted triple crown. (Courtesy photo)
The Glenrock USA Wrestling Club has been putting in a lot on work on the mats in recent weeks and it’s paying off on a weekly basis with many placers. The young talents were back at at March 1-2 with events in Wheatland and Lander.
The athlets didn’t disappoint and stepped up to meet a variety of challenges. With many scenarios having to bump kids up in age or in weight to get matches, they accepted the challenge and exceeded to the efforts.
RESULTS
Kaylin Dines – triple crowned
Jckson Blackburn – quick pin award in Folkstyle
Teagan Smith – 2nd and 3rd
Grizzle Smith – 4th
Jarrett Hofstetter – 2nd
Kryson Kirby – 6th
Bryce Smith – 1st, 2nd and 4th
Collin Gardner – 6th
Cal Stephens – 1st, 1st and 3rd
Cord Smith – 3rd and 6th
Cooper Smith – 3rd, 3rd and 3rd
Joel Williams – 1st and 2nd
Olivia Kinney – 1st,1st and 3rd
Cheyenne Gardener – 1st
Sterling Smith – 1st, 2nd and 2nd
Daxton Smith – 2nd and 3rd
Blake Mendoza – 4th
Kartyr Smith – 2nd, 2nd and 4th
Wes Holman – 3rd
Kable Allen – 3rd
