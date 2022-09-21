Glenrock XC enjoys rare local race in Converse County

Editor's note: The incorrect headline was inadvertently printed in the Sept. 21 edition of the Glenrock Independent print edition. The GHS XC team did not compete at home, but within Converse County at the Douglas Community Club & Golf Course. The runners were not on their home track, but running cross country. We have added the correct headline to the online edition of this article. The Independent truly apologizes for the error.

After spending the first half of the season traveling all over the state, the Glenrock High School cross country teams finally had the chance to compete locally. The 12 runners welcomed a local race and challenging pace at Douglas Community Club & Golf Course.

Even with a steep hill to climb in the final mile, the Herders were solid as a group in the small races – which also included Douglas, Torrington and Wright.

GHS did not field a full boys roster, but the girls were loaded – and even had the runners break the 27-minute mark.

The top Herder at the Converse County race was standout Lucy Ticknor. She was eighth overall after completing the 3.1-mile race in a time of 24 minutes, 42 seconds.

It was a competitive race among the top 10 finishers. Douglas’ Jaden Meyer was the overall winner with a time of 22:15.

Glenrock’s Peyton Phillips was the second member of her team to finish. She made her way through the 5,000 meters where she was clocked at 26:31.

Not far behind was teammate Sarah Winger. She was just 13 second back at 26:34.

Fourth smoking the Herders was Anna Grant who crossed the finish line at 27:21. She was 66 second ahead of teammate Erica Dority at 28:27.

Tyne Loyd is next in for GHS with a time of 30:52. Teammate Skylar Harvey made her way through the challenge in 33:38.

On the boys’ side, three of the four Herders broke the 22-minute barrier. Ayden Moulton had the quickest get – with a time of 29:17.

Gavin Zeigler nailed a mark of 21:26. Teammate Owen Caldwell was on Zeigler’s tail as he finished just three seconds back at 21:39.

Herder Manny Coulter also conquered the course, crossing the finish line at 34:26.

Torrington’s Aydan Loya was the overall winner at 17:21. The tests won’t get any easier this week. Glenrock will compete Thursday in Casper at 11:45.

Boys' results:

Ayden Moulton, 20:17

Gavin Zeigler, 21:26

Owen Caldwell, 21:39

Manny Coulter, 34:26

Girls' results:

Lucy Ticknor, 24:42

Peyton Phillips, 26:31

Sarah Winger, 26:34

Anna Grant, 27:21

Erica Dority, 28:27

Tyne Loyd, 30:52

Skylar Harvey, 33:38