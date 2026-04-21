GOP convention delegates, candidates to descend on Converse Co. this week

A slew of delegates as well as candidates from the federal, state and local levels, will flood into the Wyoming State Fairgrounds this weekend for the Wyoming Republican convention.

The event takes place over several days, from Thursday to Saturday. They expect the event to peak at around 400 visitors on Saturday, according to state GOP Chairman Kathy Russell of Cheyenne. (Russell was formerly a Douglas City Councilwoman.)

State conventions are where decisions are made on how to represent the party at the national level. At the state convention, they will select delegates for the Republican National Convention, which typically only happen during a presidential election year. The Republican National Committee has modified their rules in January to possibly hold a convention during a midterm election year, like this one. The state convention is also where platform changes are debated and voted on, resolutions are passed and party leadership is elected.

The other main function of the convention is networking, so party representatives at every level can meet and greet each other, talk to candidates and work out policy positions. It’s an opportunity for local candidates to make a name for themselves in a statewide capacity.

One of the biggest events, a shrimp-and-ribeye dinner for $60 a ticket on Friday night is nearly completely booked, Russell said, but the staff may have tickets available at the door.

The GOP primary is Aug. 18, and many of the races – in where there isn’t an opposition party candidate – will be decided who will get the Republican nomination. Several of the races have become competitive, including the race for governor between Eric Barlow, Megan Degenfelder and Brent Bien. Current Gov. Mark Gordon will not be seeking a third term. The race for U.S. House of Representatives is up to 10 candidates, including current Secretary of State Chuck Gray, former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, Reid Rasner, David Giralt, Bo Biteman, Frank Chapman, Shawn Johnson (L), Steve Friess, Lisa Kinney (D) and John Romero-Martinez.

It’s very likely to see some, if not all, of these candidates at the state convention.