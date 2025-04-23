Happy At Home: Dozens more PRs fall in as season heats up

Mother Nature kept the Glenrock High School boys and girls track & field teams from another tough test in Casper last week but not all was lost, thanks to more home cooking. The Herders enjoyed the rare chance of competing inside the county for the third time in two weeks and thrived with another 10 top-three performances.

Glenrock hosted its Battle at the Rock Track Meet April 15 along with athletes from Campbell County, Natrona County and Kelly Walsh high schools, and they rose to the occasion yet again and earned the praises of their leader.

“Events like this could never be pulled off without the great help from community members and school staff. Thank you to all the custodial and grounds staff for their help in pulling these events off,” head coach Heath Hayes said. “We want to thank everyone but especially Cheryl Travis, Nicole Williams, Adelaide Williams, Kiley Smith, Scott McCash and Garrett Fermo for running the timing system and all the set up it entails. The support from this community when it comes to the Herder brand is unreal!”

The best relay performance was delivered in the 4x400. The talented foursome of Carson Tomlin, Ayden Moulton, Brigham Partridge and Brady Dona finished only second to Natrona when they clocked a 3:37.07.

The boys 4x800 relay team of Owen Partridge, Koi Horn, Haiden Ward and Michael Schowengerdt had a good day with a time of 9 minutes, 8.22 seconds.

Sophomore Caden Tillard welcomed the competition in 110 hurdles and it was a success as he captured third place in 18.16 seconds. Junior Preston Sorenson was sixth overall at 19.27.

Tillard didn’t stop there as he later earned fourth in 300 hurdles where he recorded a 44.14. Sorenson was seventh at 45.01.

Tomlin finished just outside of the leaders in the 100 dash where he took fourth in 12.06. Sophomore Owen Partridge was the top Herder in the 1,600 where he clocked a 5:16.32 to take sixth.

Leading the way in field events was Brigham Partridge who captured second in triple jump where he hit the pit at 41 feet, 7.5 inches. Moulton was GHS’ best in long jump in sixth with a 18-10.75.

Haiden Ward had a good day in high jump where he cleared third overall at a height of 5-8. Junior Easton Low was next for Glenrock at 5-4.

Senior Casey Sarvey had the best shot put distance among the Herd with a heave of 36-11.50, a foot ahead of sophomore Declan Federer at 35-8.5. Sarvey also landed fourth in discus with a mark of 123-4. Federer was sixth at 108-10.

GIRLS

On the girls’ side, Natrona County won the day with 308 points. Kelly Walsh was second with 174 followed by Glenrock with 58 and Campbell County at 37.

The best finish belonged to Megann Farley who captured the only first-place finish among both teams. The talented senior made it happen in pole vault where she cleared 10 feet.

Sophomore Taitum Helmey was solid in triple jump where she landed third with a leap of 31-7.5, just five inches ahead of senior Hayden Lythgoe in fourth at 31-2.5.

Lythgoe also made her presence loud and clear in 100 hurdles where she finished in the top four by crossing the finish line in 17.74. Helmey was not far back at 18.39.

The Herders 4x100 relay quartet of Bailey Cornella, Mallory Lawrence, Maddi Carlson and Farley stopped the watch in 55.25 seconds. In addition, the 4x800 that foursome of Clara Toner, Kennley Blackburn, Gracie Sixbey and Gillian Holman clocked a second-place time of 11:46.87, just one second behind Kelly Walsh.

“The meet at home was amazing as we hosted Kelly Walsh, Natrona, and the Campbell County JV teams. Our athletes broke another 49 personal records and we had some big highlights. Megann Farley just missed breaking the school record in the pole vault and our boys 4x400 team punched their ticket into the State track meet and now get to compete in the greatest race on the biggest stage with their performance,” Hayes said. “Although we weren’t winning events against the big schools, our kids competed hard and ran quality times into a west wind.”