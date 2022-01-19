Harford signs NLI with Hastings for college volleyball, basketball

It always pays to have a plan, and now Skylar Harford does. The Glenrock senior signed a National Letter of Intent to hit the courts for Hastings College this fall while she works on an animal science degree in preparation for a future as a veterinarian.

“The rest of my senior year, I’m looking forward to enjoying myself without having to worry about what I’m going to do in the fall,” Harford said. “It’s a big weight off my shoulders, to think I can focus on just basketball or just schooling or just track come the spring.”

She wasn’t heavily recruited going into her senior year, and had to lead her own efforts to get a scholarship. The All-State volleyball and All-Conference basketball player didn’t draw a lot of attention, and said the hardest part was seeming to be ignored.

“The part where a coach wouldn’t email me back or wouldn’t send a ‘Hey, thank you but this isn’t what we’re looking for,’ that just brought down my self-esteem, or as a player, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m not good enough,’” Harford said. “That was the hardest part of the recruiting process for me.”

She found the right fit in Nebraska.

Harford chose Hastings, a private school based in a town of the same name, because of the opportunity to get plenty of playing time on the volleyball court and potentially suit up for the Broncos on the basketball court.

The NAIA school wasn’t the only one to offer Harford a role, but did offer the biggest opportunity to play as a freshman. Harford said she also received offers from Montana schools Rocky Mountain College (to play volleyball and run track) and Dawson Community College (to play volleyball and basketball) but went with Hastings for the opportunity and the familiarity.

Harford has family ties to Nebraska, with both her mother and father hailing from the Cornhusker State and plenty of relations still there. Making the 7-hour trek to Hastings means Harford will have the space to become her own person while not being totally isolated.

“It’s a college town, it’s still small, but it’s big enough, bigger than Glenrock,” she said. “I’m just excited about the college life and moving out on my own and figuring out who I am as a person.”