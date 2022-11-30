Harvey joins Int’l Cultural Exchange Services

International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) welcomes Tammy Harvey as their new Glenrock International Cultural Exchange Services coordinator.

“I have lived in Wyoming for 11 years now with my family. We have hosted two students and enjoyed hosting so much both times. I was never an exchange student but my dad was in the Air Force and we were lucky enough to be stationed in Australia for two years. I did my year 10 and 11 there. I met lifelong friends that I still talk to today,” Harvey said.

“My hobbies are traveling, snowshoeing, camping and just being with my family. I am excited to work with the exchange students because it is an amazing experience for them, as well as my family (getting) to learn about each other’s cultures . . . and just to be a part of their journey and make their dreams come true,” she said.

Harvey said she is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and families that host them, and feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increases mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries. Harvey will be working with families and schools in Glenrock and the surrounding area.

Harvey is looking for families who would like to host for the 2023 school year. Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder.

They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses.

Host families provide room and board, and loving parental guidance to the student. As the local coordinator, Harvey is available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.

For more information about hosting or working with ICES, please contact Harvey at tharvey@icesusa.org