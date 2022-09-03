Herd’s inaugural indoor track team performs well at State

The cold weather coming into the plains has been keeping everyone inside, but it’s not a problem for the indoor track teams around the state.

The Glenrock Herders inaugural indoor track team headed to their first state meet in Gillette March 4-5.

“Overall, the season was a learning experience for both the kids and I,” coach Christopher Gray said. “I would say it was a huge success for all of us.”

On the girls’ side, Summer Schumacher placed 46th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.4, making it her personal best time. She also placed 18th in her heat on of the finals for the pole vault, 8-0.

Isabella Taylor also competed extremely well, placing 7th in heat two of the prelims of the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.66 before placing 8th in heat one of the finals with a time of 7.72. Taylor went on to compete in the 200-meter dash, setting her personal best while placing 19th in heat 13 of the prelims before she placed 7th in the long jump with a distance of 16-3.

Teammates Kristin Schmidt and Jordan Survis had their personal best times in the 55-meter dash; Schmidt placed 69th with a time of 9.14, while Survis placed 62th with a time of 8.57.

Schmidt went on to set another personal best in the 200-meter dash, placing 76th with a time of 33.61

On the boy’s side of the team, John Halvorsen took 38th in the 800-meter run, setting a personal best; he also placed 20th in the 3200-meter run, with a personal best of 11:10.26. In the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs, James also Halvorsen set personal bests. Joel Bryan placed 59th in the 1600-meter run and 27th in the 3200-meter run (personal best times). Teammate Own Caldwell set personal best times in the 800, 1600 and the 3200.

The Herder relay team placed 14th in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:19.26.

“The seniors really stepped up all year in their leadership and willingness to do whatever was asked of them,” Gray said. “I want to thank them and all of the athletes for their hard work and willingness to try new ideas and events, this willingness is what made the season a successful one.”

Some Herder athletes were unable to participate in meets due to injuries, others were there to help the team out in any way they could.

“I also need to thank Rana McCluer for their efforts and help,” Gray said. “She couldn’t run because of injury but was a true student assistant coach for me. Skylar Harvey came out after basketball season and helped film athletes in their events and Aitana Narbon and Esperanza Almonte were also out.”

Gray said the first season was a huge learning curve, “but the kids and I adapted and adjusted making the season a successful one. They set a great foundation for the future building of the program and look forward to both the growth and development of the program moving forward.”