Herd battles losing streak

The Herd struggled this weekend, losing to the Southeast Cyclones 61-23 at home Friday before traveling to Wright Saturday and falling to Wind River 68-54 and Shoshoni 72-45.

Against Southeast Friday, Glenrock head coach Shawn Huxtable said his team didn’t start the game playing defense well.

“We allowed too many face cuts to happen, we didn’t box out good enough,” he said.

However, Huxtable said the team made a mental adjustment at half time and played much better in the second half.

Player Kyle Hiser agreed with the coach.

“We needed to work on our defense a little bit more and our intensity,” Hiser said. “We weren’t clicking the first half. We went into the locker room not together as a team, then we stepped up and started playing as a team the second half.”

Against Wind River Saturday, Glenrock had a much closer game, staying neck and neck for most of it.

“I’m really proud of the boys, their effort their intensity. We just had some situations that went against us,” Huxtable said.

Huxtable credited Wind River, saying that they played a complete game with a solid defensive press.

Only 20 minutes after their game against Wind River, Glenrock faced Shoshoni.

“Shoshoni is a pretty big team, we were out matched in nearly every position,” Huxtable said.

He also credited the loss to players’ fatigue after the Wind River game.

“We’re going to own it and we’re going to learn from it,” Huxtable said of the losing weekend. “Because the only way a loss is going to hurt us is if we don’t learn from it.”

Glenrock will travel to face Lusk Friday and Pine Bluffs Saturday. Both are conference games.