Herd crushes competition at SEWAC

They ran, they jumped, they threw, they conquered.

Both the girls and boys herder track teams won the Southeast Wyoming Athletic Conference (SEWAC) Saturday.

Head coach Ryan Collier said both teams have been in the running for conference the last few years, and the boys even won it in 2019.

“But this is the first time since I’ve been head coach that we’ve won it for the boys and girls,” he said proudly.

Collier explained that both conference championships were a team effort.

“We didn’t have a ton of kids who necessarily won events,” he said, “but we had a bunch of kids come out and place and compete extremely well.”

In individual events, Summer Schumacher took gold in pole vault, clearing 8’ while Tyne Loyd took second with 7’. Mackenzi Partridge won the 400 meter dash with 1:10.05. Her teammates, Skylar Harford and Kyrie Tiensvold took second and third place, respectively.

On the boys side, Cody Piasecki won triple jump with 39’ 11.5”.

The herd especially shined in relay teams, with both boys and girls 4x800 relays taking home gold medals.

For the boys, the team of John Halvorsen, Hunter McCollough, Cody Piasecki and Paxton Piasecki ran 9:48.89 – over ten seconds faster than the second place team.

The girls team of Emma Weisser, Peyton Phillips, Abbi Cerny and Sarah Winger ran 12:10.74, a whopping 46 seconds faster than the second place team.

“Our kids worked really hard,” Collier said. “I’m really happy right now.”

The boys sprint medley team of Charlie Schowengerdt, J.D. Holman, Mason O’Brien and Gavin Zeiger won with 4:34.34

The girls 4x400 team of Adelaide Williams, Partridge, Harford and Teinsvold also easily won with 4:41.87.

But Collier wasn’t wrong in his assessment that it was a team effort, as each event had boy and girl Glenrock tracksters’ names in the top eight and many got top three.

“I think they’re fairly close for a track team,” Collier said. “Usually, track allows for a lot of individuality. But these kids stay out of the tent, cheer on their teammates, shag discs for shot and discus. They help each other get marks, their blocks. They’re all really helpful for each other.”

And the herd’s camaraderie will be useful in the 2A regional tournament next week.

“It’s going to be a tough match,” Collier explained. “There’s a lot of tough teams.”

Specifically, Collier said Big Horn, Tongue River and Sundance should offer some tight competition.

As far as preparation for the meet, Collier said the herd will focus on maintaining their shape at this point in the season, both physically and mentally.

“Anytime I go in (to a meet), I’m expecting to win,” Collier said. “My kids are the same.”

Glenrock will travel to Torrington Friday for regionals. Field events begin at 9:30 a.m.