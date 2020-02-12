Herd prepares for new season

Members of the Glenrock varsity wrestling squad are hitting the mat hard, getting ready for a season that is bound to be unlike any they’ve experienced before.

Before a practice session at Glenrock Intermediate School on Nov. 24, wrestlers on the team as well as head coach Kjell Elisson expressed excitement for the upcoming season, though Elisson also cited numerous challenges tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having to adjust to ever-changing rules and guidelines, he said, is one of his biggest concerns.

Elisson took particular issue with the guideline to eliminate handshakes post-match, which he questioned the logic of, since wrestlers are already engaged in intimate physical contact during their matches.

Wrestlers are encouraged to wear masks off the mat when not competing, but are not required to wear them during matches.

Overnight trips have also been cancelled due to the virus, which Elisson said will make the logistics of travel more challenging, and will also eliminate some duels that the team would otherwise have attended.

But above all, Elisson, in his second year coaching wrestling at Glenrock, said his goals for the team were to instill a sense of “brotherhood” into the Herders, so that they can learn how to assist each other.

“How can we coach each other, help each other, encourage each other, and be there for each other?” he said.

Moreover, he wants to define the season less in terms of wins and losses, than by improvement, and getting better after each match.

The wrestlers, however, clearly have their eyes set on the prize.

Senior Lane Raney, who was ranked fourth last year in the state with a record of 30-12, said his goal for the season was to take the state title.

As far as his strategy, “I just go in, and don’t underestimate the opponent,” he said. But what he liked most about wrestling, he said, is helping his teammates get better.

Senior Dustin Simmons, meanwhile, said he was glad the team is even able to wrestle and compete at all. Simmons had a record of 32-13 last year.

And senior Corden Phillips, who has been wrestling for six years, shared Raney’s goal of winning the state championship.

Phillips said he was not overly concerned about the virus.

“If they were going to shut it down, they would have done it by now,” he said.

The Herders are currently scheduled to face off against Douglas and Buffalo at Douglas on Dec. 10.

An away match against Lusk is scheduled for Dec. 12, and the Battle of the Big Horns at Worland is scheduled for Dec. 18.