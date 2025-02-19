Herd Takes Down Newcastle

The Glenrock High School boys basketball team hit an offensive roadblock in recent weeks which has slowed the winning ways that consumed the first month of the season. The group found its rhythm and consistency on Valentine’s Day and they loved the results in a 70-46 victory at Newcastle.

It was a slow start before the Herders found their shooters touch. It turned into a race to the finish line boosted by a fantastic effort at the defensive end as well.

It was the defense that kept the team within striking distance early on. That allowed things to stay close when GHS missed its first six shots and the Newcastle used it to grab its only lead of the game at 6-0.

Once Casey Sarvey scored the first basket from an offensive rebound, the Converse County boys found the needed spark. Owen Partridge, who had a fantastic game, scored his first bucket on a steal by Nate Bigford, Sarvey cleaned up the boards for another deuce and Brady Dona swished the first three pointer of the game to give the team its first and only lead at 16-10 after one period.

The Herder defense got a big boost from Ayden Moulton, Sarvey and Talon Humphrey to limit Newcastle to a game-low seven points in the second stanza and just one in the first five minutes. Meanwhile, they put on a highlight reel offensively with Partridge scoring from the baseline and again off a rebound, Jaxson Cornella knocked in his first shot while Humphrey and Bigford drained three pointers from opposite corners to build a 34-17 halftime lead

The only thing to change in the third quarter was the size of the lead where Glenrock scored a game-high 20 points. That onslaught made sure the Dogies couldn’t rally and Ayden Moulton had a lot to do with it when stole the ball and drove the length of the floor for a lay up and immediately scored again on a floater in the lane to blow things open.

Bigford unleashed a deep three in front of the GHS bench and the rout was on. Sarvey scored on a pair of assists courtesy of Moulton, and Dona sank another trey to build a commanding 54-34 advantage going into the final quarter.

The Herders weren’t as fortunate the next day against Wheatland. Offensive miscues and a barrage of missed baskets surfaced and they were edged in their shot for an upset in a 48-39 defeat.

Glenrock gave the Bulldogs plenty to worry about defensively all four quarters and it trailed just 13-8 after one period. The team never backed down and fought every minutes and rallied in the second where Cornella scored after a three pointer by Bigford to tie the game at 13-13.

Cornella scored two straight to give the team a 15-13 edge. Moulton forced a crucial turnover which allowed Sarvey to score on a jumper and it all helped give GHS a 22-20 halftime lead.

Wheatland took advantage of the Herders’ missed buckets and turnovers in the third frame to reclaim the lead at 32-30 and held on to avoid the upset.