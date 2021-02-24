Herd tramples Doggers to end regular season, hosts regionals Thursday

ad, the Herders toppled Lingle-Fort Laramie 65-44 Friday before falling to Southeast 66-45 Saturday.

Head coach Shawn Huxtable said that Friday’s game was an all around good one for his players.

“Defensively, we had (Lingle-Fort Laramie) pretty well pegged,” he said. “Offensively, we were making shots and moving freely, and that makes things easier.”

Three players racked up scores in the double digits – Logan Jones and Terrin Fauber led the team with 15 and Adam Bearfield scored 12.

“I think it was the first time all year that we had more assists than turnovers,” Huxtable added.

Cody Piasecki led with 6 assists and Bearfield had 3.

Against Southeast Saturday, Huxtable said his team played well in the first half especially, racking up a season-high nine three pointers throughout.

Piasecki led with 14 points and Fauber narrowly trailed with 12.

“Credit to (Southeast),” Huxtable said, “they’re a well coached team. We struggled to contain some of their better players.”

The Herd will host the 2A regional tournament Feb. 25. They’ll play Lusk at 2 p.m.