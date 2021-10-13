Herd wallops Wranglers

After a couple of hard fought losses, the Glenrock High School volleyball team found their way back with two big wins last weekend.

First, the Lady Herders hosted the Shoshoni Wranglers at the Rock Oct. 8.

The team put up an impressive win over the wranglers taking the Lady Blue down in 3 sets: 25-21, 25-7, & 25-11. Team leaders were Adelaide Williams with 4 aces and 23 assists. Ann Marie Young had 15 kills followed by Skylar Harford with 10. Emma Wieser added in 17 digs and Ann Marie Young and Kira Hill each had 4 blocks.

On Saturday, the Lady Herders travelled to Lusk for a conference game where they brought home another big win over Lusk’s Lady Tigers.

The Lady Herders throttled the Tigers in three: 25-12, 25-16, & 25-9. Team leaders were Hill and Young, each with three aces. Harford led the team in kills with 11, followed by Young, who had 8. Harford also led the team in digs with 9. Williams had 19 assists and Young put up 3 blocks while Makenzie Partridge added 2 blocks of her own.

“The girls played very well this weekend. We had two great team wins. They performed well and stepped up their serving, and serve receive, this weekend. This really helped us keep momentum during both matches,” coach Meghan Anderson said Monday.

The team is really happy with their level of play and the amount of teamwork on the court this past week. They are ready to take this week’s momentum and push through the rest of the season.

The Lady Herders traveled to Douglas Tuesday for a non-conference game. Next, they will host the Lady Tigers here at the Rock on Saturday.

“With just two weeks left of conference play, the girls are very focused and determined to end the season playing at their best. We are 2-0 in our conference play and we are hoping to finish as seed 1 for regionals,” Anderson said.

The Lady Herders would like to remind folks that Saturday’s game will be the annual “Pink Out for Breast Cancer.” Please wear your pink clothes and come out and support your Lady Herders.