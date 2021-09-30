Herd X-C athletes achieve personal-best times at Casper’s Glen Legler Invitational

It was a picture-perfect day to not only run a meet, but for every Glenrock Cross Country runner to achieve personal best times during the Glen Legler Invitational Meet in Casper at the Paradise Valley Golf Course, according to head coach Chris Gray.

“The runners ran really well. The course was a great course to get really good times and our kids really took advantage of the day and the course,” Gray said.

“All of our runners set personal bests for the year – this includes the four junior high runners. By having 100% of our athletes improve their times earned the team the Glen Legler personal record plaque beating all of the other teams by the percentage of those that improved versus the total number of runners each team had,” he said.

Gray believes it was a great way for the kids to take a step toward getting ready for their state meet in October.

“Coach (Misti) Allen and myself (are) extremely proud of each runner,” he stated.

Results for the Glen Legler Invitational Meet in Casper are as follows:

VARSITY BOYS:

John Halvorsen, 6th place, 17:19; James Halvorsen, 16th place, 18:27;Joel Bryan, 29th place, 20:16.

JV BOYS:

Ayden Moulton, 20th place, 20:55; Gavin Zeiger, 28th place, 21:52; Owen Caldwell, 37th place, 23:18.

JV Girls

Anna Grant, 4th place, 23:47;Peyton Phillips, 11th place, 25:40; Sarah Winger, 12th place, 25:49; Gracie Keizer, 20th place, 29:04;Cora Grant, 21st place, 29:36; Hilda Williams, 23rd place, 32:15.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS

Owen Partridge, 19th place, 10:03; Haiden Ward-30th place, 10:33; Easton Low, 78th place, 13:00; Manny Coulter, 87th place, 17:13.

The Herders will travel to Wright Oct. 2 for a meet in Wright; Oct. 8 is X-C Senior Night set for noon at the Glenrock Golf Course; Oct. 15 is community service day, time to be announced, also at the golf course; and State is Oct. 23, hosted by Wyoming Indian Schools in Ethete.