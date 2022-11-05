Herder girls take 2nd, boys come in 4th at SEWAC

The Glenrock track athletes put on a strong showing at the Southeast Wyoming Athletic Conference meet in Pine Bluffs on Saturday after a few athletes got to show off in a field event-only meet on Thursday.

The girls raced their way to a second-place team finish at SEWAC thanks to a string of good performances in the 400-meter dash and pole vault that saw the Lady Herd go 2-3-4 in both events. First-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x800 and a second-place finish in the 4x400 propelled the team to its runner-up placing.

On the boys side, the Halvorsen brothers again turned in strong days in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in second and third place, as did the Orozco brothers in the shot put, who mirrored the Halvorsens’ finish. Exchange student Filip Zedek took home the lone gold for the Herders on the day, winning the high jump with a leap of 5-08.

The Herders will have one more chance to qualify for Casper this weekend when they head to Newcastle for the 2A East Regional Track Meet. First gun is at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Pine Bluffs Field Event

Extravaganza results:

High jump

Girls – t-6) Makenzi Partridge, 4-04; t-6) Ann-Marie Young, 4-04

Long jump

Girls – 1) Isabella Taylor, 17-03; 6) Gracie Sixby, 15-01; 17) Hayden Lythgoe, 12-11.25

Triple jump

Girls – 2) Sixby, 32-04; 3) Adelaide Williams, 30-07.50

Shot put

Boys – 2) Aidan Orozco, 48-02.50; 3) Rylan Orozco, 43-10; 17) Tristan Fleming, 33-00.50

Girls – 15) Zhane Johnson, 28-04; 26) Josie Mares, 23-05; 31) Evie Sivage, 22-02

Discus

Boys – 4) A. Orozco, 118-00; 13) Fleming, 93-01

Girls – 6) Young, 100-08; 13) Sivage, 80-06; 17) Johnson, 73-05; 26) Mares, 58-05

Southeast Wyoming Athletic Conference Meet results:

100 meter

Boys – 9) Jake Coziahr, 12.87

Girls – 1) Taylor, 13.21; 6) Sixby, 14.02; 8) Summer Schumacher, 14.47

200 meter

Boys – 8) Filip Zedek, 25.54

Girls – 5) Sixby, 28.87; 6) Lythgoe, 29.79; 7) S. Schumacher, 30.45

400 meter

Boys – 6) Charlie Schowengerdt, 57.12; 8) Brigham Partridge, 58.68

Girls – 2) Lythgoe, 1:06.47; 3) Megann Farley, 1:06.96; 4) Kyrie Tiensvold, 1:14.74; 6) Jourdyn Survis, 1:18.11

800 meter

Boys – 5) Mason O’Brien, 2:29.06; 9) J. D. Holman, 2:37.30

Girls – 4) Emma Wieser, 3:08.09; 6) Hailey O’Brien, 3:16.91

1,600 meter

Boys – 4) Owen Caldwell, 5:49.12

3,200 meter

Boys – 2) John Halvorsen, 11:17.34; 3) James Halvorsen, 11:23.42; 6) Joel Bryan, 12:56.96

Girls – 2) Peyton Phillips, 15:23.16; 5) Sarah Winger, 16:10.45; 7) Katie Albrandt, 18:47.31

110/100-meter hurdles

Boys – 2) James Halvorsen, 17.51

Girls – 1) Williams, 17.50; 10) M. Partridge, 19.75; 13) Izabelle Zimmerman, 21.61

300-meter hurdles

Girls – 1) M. Partridge, 50.374; 5) Williams, 52.66; 10) I. Zimmerman, 1:04.37

4x100 relay

Girls – 1) Taylor, Sixby, Farley, S. Schumacher, 52.39

4x400 relay

Girls – 2) Williams, Tiensvold, Lythgoe, M. Partridge, 4:43.12

4x800 relay

Boys – 4) Bryan, Caldwell, M. O’Brien, Holman, 10:12.68

Girls – 1) Tiensvold, Wieser, Winger, Phillips, 12:12.33

High jump

Boys – 1) Zedek, 5-08; t-10) Schowengerdt, 4-10

Girls – 6) M. Partridge, 4-04

Pole vault

Boys – 9) Zedek, 9-06

Girls – 2) S. Schumacher, 8-00; 3) Farley, 7-06; 4) Erica Dority, 7-00; 5) I. Zimmerman, 6-06

Long jump

Boys – 7) B. Partridge, 16-11

Girls – 3) Taylor, 16-06.50; 8) Survis, 13-02.75; 10) Dority, 12-04.50

Triple jump

Boys – 6) B. Partridge, 38-00

Girls – 3) Sixby, 32-00; 5) Lythgoe, 31-00.25; 7) Williams, 30-01

Shot put

Boys – 2) A. Orozco, 46-01; 3) R. Orozco, 44-04; 11) Case Barrett, 31-08

Girls – 8) Johnson, 29-03; 10) Wieser, 26-11; 11) Esperanza Almonte, 26-08

Discus

Boys – 3) R. Orozco, 115-09; 4) A. Orozco, 114-10; 5) Barrett, 107-10; 9) Will Pinkerton, 89-09

Girls – 13) Almonte, 67-07; 14) Mackenzie McCullough