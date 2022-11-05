Herder girls take 2nd, boys come in 4th at SEWAC
File graphic
The Glenrock track athletes put on a strong showing at the Southeast Wyoming Athletic Conference meet in Pine Bluffs on Saturday after a few athletes got to show off in a field event-only meet on Thursday.
The girls raced their way to a second-place team finish at SEWAC thanks to a string of good performances in the 400-meter dash and pole vault that saw the Lady Herd go 2-3-4 in both events. First-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x800 and a second-place finish in the 4x400 propelled the team to its runner-up placing.
On the boys side, the Halvorsen brothers again turned in strong days in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in second and third place, as did the Orozco brothers in the shot put, who mirrored the Halvorsens’ finish. Exchange student Filip Zedek took home the lone gold for the Herders on the day, winning the high jump with a leap of 5-08.
The Herders will have one more chance to qualify for Casper this weekend when they head to Newcastle for the 2A East Regional Track Meet. First gun is at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Pine Bluffs Field Event
Extravaganza results:
High jump
Girls – t-6) Makenzi Partridge, 4-04; t-6) Ann-Marie Young, 4-04
Long jump
Girls – 1) Isabella Taylor, 17-03; 6) Gracie Sixby, 15-01; 17) Hayden Lythgoe, 12-11.25
Triple jump
Girls – 2) Sixby, 32-04; 3) Adelaide Williams, 30-07.50
Shot put
Boys – 2) Aidan Orozco, 48-02.50; 3) Rylan Orozco, 43-10; 17) Tristan Fleming, 33-00.50
Girls – 15) Zhane Johnson, 28-04; 26) Josie Mares, 23-05; 31) Evie Sivage, 22-02
Discus
Boys – 4) A. Orozco, 118-00; 13) Fleming, 93-01
Girls – 6) Young, 100-08; 13) Sivage, 80-06; 17) Johnson, 73-05; 26) Mares, 58-05
Southeast Wyoming Athletic Conference Meet results:
100 meter
Boys – 9) Jake Coziahr, 12.87
Girls – 1) Taylor, 13.21; 6) Sixby, 14.02; 8) Summer Schumacher, 14.47
200 meter
Boys – 8) Filip Zedek, 25.54
Girls – 5) Sixby, 28.87; 6) Lythgoe, 29.79; 7) S. Schumacher, 30.45
400 meter
Boys – 6) Charlie Schowengerdt, 57.12; 8) Brigham Partridge, 58.68
Girls – 2) Lythgoe, 1:06.47; 3) Megann Farley, 1:06.96; 4) Kyrie Tiensvold, 1:14.74; 6) Jourdyn Survis, 1:18.11
800 meter
Boys – 5) Mason O’Brien, 2:29.06; 9) J. D. Holman, 2:37.30
Girls – 4) Emma Wieser, 3:08.09; 6) Hailey O’Brien, 3:16.91
1,600 meter
Boys – 4) Owen Caldwell, 5:49.12
3,200 meter
Boys – 2) John Halvorsen, 11:17.34; 3) James Halvorsen, 11:23.42; 6) Joel Bryan, 12:56.96
Girls – 2) Peyton Phillips, 15:23.16; 5) Sarah Winger, 16:10.45; 7) Katie Albrandt, 18:47.31
110/100-meter hurdles
Boys – 2) James Halvorsen, 17.51
Girls – 1) Williams, 17.50; 10) M. Partridge, 19.75; 13) Izabelle Zimmerman, 21.61
300-meter hurdles
Girls – 1) M. Partridge, 50.374; 5) Williams, 52.66; 10) I. Zimmerman, 1:04.37
4x100 relay
Girls – 1) Taylor, Sixby, Farley, S. Schumacher, 52.39
4x400 relay
Girls – 2) Williams, Tiensvold, Lythgoe, M. Partridge, 4:43.12
4x800 relay
Boys – 4) Bryan, Caldwell, M. O’Brien, Holman, 10:12.68
Girls – 1) Tiensvold, Wieser, Winger, Phillips, 12:12.33
High jump
Boys – 1) Zedek, 5-08; t-10) Schowengerdt, 4-10
Girls – 6) M. Partridge, 4-04
Pole vault
Boys – 9) Zedek, 9-06
Girls – 2) S. Schumacher, 8-00; 3) Farley, 7-06; 4) Erica Dority, 7-00; 5) I. Zimmerman, 6-06
Long jump
Boys – 7) B. Partridge, 16-11
Girls – 3) Taylor, 16-06.50; 8) Survis, 13-02.75; 10) Dority, 12-04.50
Triple jump
Boys – 6) B. Partridge, 38-00
Girls – 3) Sixby, 32-00; 5) Lythgoe, 31-00.25; 7) Williams, 30-01
Shot put
Boys – 2) A. Orozco, 46-01; 3) R. Orozco, 44-04; 11) Case Barrett, 31-08
Girls – 8) Johnson, 29-03; 10) Wieser, 26-11; 11) Esperanza Almonte, 26-08
Discus
Boys – 3) R. Orozco, 115-09; 4) A. Orozco, 114-10; 5) Barrett, 107-10; 9) Will Pinkerton, 89-09
Girls – 13) Almonte, 67-07; 14) Mackenzie McCullough
Category:
Glenrock Independent
Physical Address:506 W. Birch, Glenrock, WY 82637 Mailing Address: PO Box 109, Douglas, WY 82633 Phone: (307) 436-2211
The Glenrock Independent is located in the Bronco Building
Office hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.