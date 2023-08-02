Herder Hearts, Happy at Home

Editor's note: These photos were originally in the Glenrock Independent print edition Feb. 1, 2023. Due to staffing shortages, they were not posted online last week. We apologize for the delay.

Herder Peyton Phillips sings the National Anthem Saturday prior to the Glenrock High School girls varsity basketball game as fans stand with their hands over their hearts in respect for God and country. (Clifford J. Smith photo)