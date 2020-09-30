Herders’ kick off homecoming in their pajamas

Red, white and blue day, pajama day, purple pride day and activities like dodgeball and spike ball can only mean one thing for the Glenrock community: It’s homecoming week and students are taking part in week-long celebrations which will culminate in a football game between the Glenrock Herders and Newcastle Dogies.

Monday morning saw students entering the jr./sr. high school in their best pajamas as it was Rolo-ver and Get Out of Bed Monday.

Nerds and Smarties Tuesday gave students a chance to dress up as nerds. Dodgeball was the evening activity where teams of six battled it out to see who would take home the big win.

Everyone can dress in red, white and blue attire on Firecracker Popsicle Wednesday; starting at 6 p.m. be sure to catch the fantastic floats in the homecoming parade with a BBQ and bonfire in the GHS parking lot right after. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at JC Park, near Rock in the Glen.

Xtreme Spirit Thursday is the day everyone can dress up in royal purple to show off their Glenrock Herder pride. No evening activity is planned, as the GHS girls volleyball team squares up against Lingle/Ft. Laramie beginning at 4 p.m.

Keep the purple pride loud and proud on Friday while cheering on the Herders at the football game against Newcastle at the GHS stadium at 6 p.m.

The homecoming dance is set for Saturday from 9-11 p.m. Entry is $5/person.