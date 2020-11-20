Herders beat Moorcroft 96-33

Glenrock’s Jr. High Herders wrestling team left home last weekend to play in Lusk Nov. 14 during a multi-team event against Southeast, Burns-Pine Bluffs, Lusk and Moorecroft schools.

Glenrock Jr. High Wrestling Coach Heath Hayes said the Herder kids wrestled hard and were successful in all duals.

“Against Southeast, we wrestled a couple kids versus bigger kids to give their kids matches, but in matches wrestled at the correct weights we won the dual. The same with Burns-Pine Bluffs. We weren’t scheduled to wrestle Moorcroft but we matched up very well with them and after everything else was done we wrestled them. We beat Moorcroft 96-33,” Hayes said.

It’s a great start for athletes who may very well be wrestling on the varsity team one day.

The junior high team consists of students in sixth through eighth grades, from beginners to kids who have competed in wrestling for several years already.

Going up against Moorcroft stood out the most to Hayes while his team competed in Lusk, he said.

“Our kids wrestled very determined against Moorcroft. We got on a roll. Kids were getting pins match-after-match. Moorcroft is a program with eight consecutive state championships in their high school. This was a great achievement for our kids,” he said.

Hayes, along with co-coach Jeff Barnett, are proud of the work the team has accomplished this season.

“Owen Partridge did a great job versus Moorcroft and wrestled his best match of the season. Lucy Tichnor had four wins and two losses on the day. One of her losses, she gave up 12 pounds but wrestled real well. Brody Allen lost in a great overtime match against a heavier Lusk wrestler. Declin Federer got a couple wins and will increase his confidence.

“The match of the day was Cody Potter versus a kid 18 pounds heavier. We as coaches made a mistake and sent Cody instead of his brother, Lane. Cody did a great job and lost by one point, and should have had a pin in the second period.

“All of the kids did a great job competing,” Hayes said.

Next up, the Herders will host teams from the SEWAC Conference Friday, Nov. 20 in the high school and intermediate school gymnasiums in Glenrock. Herder games will wrestle their duals at GHS, with the first dual against Lingle starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by Southeast, Lusk and Burns-Pine Bluffs.

After the first match, duals will begin as soon as the gyms are cleaned and matches are set up with coaches, Hayes said.

Members of the Glenrock Herders Jr. High Wrestling Team 2020 are Colter Lewis, Lucy Tichnor, Damien Cornell, Brody Allen, Clayton Ailport, Cole Barker, Cody Potter, Declin Federer, Owen Partridge, Braxton Browner, Preston Loyd, Grady Longwell, Jesus Rivera, Miles Wieser, Lane Potter, Manny Coulter, K-Den Scheenen, Kaden Capp, Xander Black, Silas Lee, Gage Courtright, Brigham Partridge, Gene Hershley, and managers Carly Mares and Bailey Mueller.

INDIVIDUAL STATS:

(Wrestler’s name followed by wins/losses)

Lucy Tichnor 4-2; Damien Cornell 3-2; Brody Allen 5-1; Clayton Ailport 4-1; Cole Barker 4-1; Cody Potter 2-1; Declin Federer 2-3; Owen Partridge 1-1; Braxton Browner 2-1; Preston Loyd 1-2; Grady Longwell 1-2; Miles Wieser 1-2; Lane Potter 1-2; Manny Coulter 0-2; K-Den Scheenen 0-1; Kaden Capp 1-2; Silas Lee 1-2; Gage Courtright 2-1; Brigham Partridge 1-2; Gene Hershley 0-3.