Herders cross season’s finish line

The Glenrock High School cross country teams haven’t had the biggest numbers this season. However, the boys and girls had huge efforts when it counted as both groups team inked good times to end the season at the state finals Oct. 21 at Cheyenne Golf Course.

The Herder boys finished eighth at state and just 26 points shy of making the top five. The future of the program had the best time when GHS freshman Owen Partridge completed his spectacular rookie year by placing 14th overall with a time of 19 minutes, 33.51 seconds.

Glenrock standout Ayden Moulton was back in time to give his team a solid boost. The junior returned to the state course and finished among the top 25 when he clocked a 20:14.01.

Owen Caldwell also cracked the 21-minute barrier. The senior completed his final cross country race with a quick time of 20:55.44.

The only other senior on the state roster was Gavin Zeiger. He also ended his career in the state course in Cheyenne where he delivered a 21:27.94.

Another up-and-coming face of the program is Michael Schowengerdt. The freshmen took on the 2A finals for the first time and did well after stopping the watch at 23:19.73.

GHS’ junior Jaxson Cornella was next in for the Herders with a time of 23:50.09. Sophomore teammate Manny Coulter followed when he crossed the finish line in 25:42.12.

Burlington won the team state title this year. BHS also had the two fastest runners as Howard McNiven was the fastest at 17:40.4 and teammate Paul McNiven was second at 18:01.02.

GIRLS

The Glenrock girls had just enough to compete as a team like they have all season as those four talents certainly didn’t disappoint. They delivered seventh overall and were just 20 points away from the top five.

Lucy Ticknor, who will now set her sights on dominating on the wrestling mats once again, had a solid trip to Cheyenne. The sophomore was first on the team and 15th overall after completing the 3-mile course with a time of 24:38.75.

The lone veteran of the team was Peyton Phillips. The senior had a good day in the final race of her career when she stopped the watch at 27:27.72.

GHS sophomore Kayla Grant was just 13 seconds back where she delivered a time of 27:40.49. Teammate junior Cora Grant was not far back where she crossed the finish line in 28:04.68.

Jessie Michaels was the fastest female in 2A with a time of 20:49.7. Kylie Benim, who led Wright to the state championship, was second overall at 21:45.6.

RESULTS

Girls

Lucy Ticknor 24:38.75

Peyton Phillips 27:27.72

Kayla Grant 27:40.49

Cora Grant 28:04.68

Boys

Owen Partridge 19:33.51

Ayden Moulton 20:14.01

Owen Caldwell 20:55.44

Gavin Zeiger 21:27.94

Michael Schowengerdt 23:19.73

Jaxson Cornella 23:50.09

Many Coulter 25:42.12