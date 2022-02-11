Herders fall short of chance at state in battle at 3A Eastern regional tourney

The Glenrock High School volleyball team had a huge task facing them Oct. 28 as they stepped onto to Wheatland high school court for the first match of the 3A East regional tournament. Facing the No. 1 seed to start off the fight for a chance to play at state is never easy, but the team’s improvement remained consistent and they managed to walk away from the tournament with one more win under their belts before closing the door to the season.

The Herders were off to a bumpy start as they kicked off the first match against the Bulldogs. They fell short in three consecutive sets 8-25, 17-25, 12-25.

But despite the rough start, the girls paid a visit to Bulldog territory once more on Saturday, and they came to play. In four sets they eliminated the Rawlins Outlaws 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17.

Although they ended their season with a win, the Herders were unsuccessful at qualifying as one of the top four teams to play at state.