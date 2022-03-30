Herders have strong performances in interclass meet

The Glenrock track squad traveled to Casper last weekend and put up strong performances against their 3A and 4A competition that included a handful of podium finishes for the Herder runners.

On the girls' side, Adelaide Williams showed off her top-end speed at the Kelly Walsh Quad with a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles and Mackenzi Partridge did the same in the 300-meter hurdles and the high jump. Isabella Taylor showed off her prowess in the short sprint, nabbing a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash and leaping her way to third in the long jump.

James Halvorsen led the way for the Herder boys, winning the 3,200-meter run by more than a minute and finishing third in the 110-meter hurdles. The boys distance relay teams also had fine performances, with the 4x800 team of Owen Caldwell, John Halvorsen, Ayden Moulton and Mason O’Brien winning the event, and the group of Joel Bryan, Jake Coziahr, Bryce Schumacher and Charlie Schowengerdt taking second in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay.

Kelly Walsh Quad

100 meter

Boys – 14) Logan Jones, 12.57; 22) Gavin Zeiger, 12.78; 24) Dusty Cox, 12.86; 40) Jake Coziahr, 13.35; 63) Michael Hail, 15.01

Girls – 3) Isabella Taylor, 13.33; 13) Gracie Sixbey, 14.03; 15) Hayden Lythgoe, 14.22; 19) Megann Farley, 14.35; 23) Jordyn Survis, 15.00; 27) Erica Dority, 15.19; 37) Zhane Johnson, 16.21

200 meter

Boys – 5) Jones, 24.75; 9) Bryce Schumacher, 25.12; 14) Zeiger, 25.91; 15) Cox, 25.92; 22) Brigham Partridge, 26.51; t-37) Coziahr, 28.01; 51) Tate Wise, 31.63; 52) Hail, 33.00

Girls – 4) Taylor, 27.70; 7) Lythgoe, 28.89; 8) Sixbey, 29.00; 10) Summer Schumacher, 29.20; 13) Farley, 29.92; 20) Tyne Lord, 31.69; 22) Survis, 32.49; t-23) Dority, 32.79; 25) Kyrie Tiensvold, 32.93; 27) Izabelle Zimmerman, 33.26

400 meter

Boys – 8) Charlie Schowengerdt, 58.15; 13) Ayden Moulton, 1:00.26; 30) Wise, 1:09.86

Girls – 4) Emma Wieser, 1:12.98; 7) Tiensvold, 1:17.98; 8) Hailey O’Brien, 1:19.38

800 meter

Girls – 11) Wieser, 3:00.40; 13) Peyton Phillips, 3:02.33; 15) Sarah Winger, 3:08.11

1,600 meter

Boys – 5) John Halvorsen, 5:17.10; 12) Owen Caldwell, 5:45.23

Girls – 13) Phillips, 7:04.13; 15) Winger, 7:33.68

3,200 meter

Boys – 1) James Halvorsen, 11:21.96; 4) Joel Bryan, 12:50.67

110/100-meter hurdles

Boys – 3) James Halvorsen, 18.18

Girls – 2) Adelaide Williams, 18.45; 6) Mackenzi Partridge, 19.29

300-meter hurdles

Boys – 6) Zeiger, 47.09; 7) James Halvorsen, 48.74

Girls – 2) M. Partridge, 52.31

4x800 relay

Boys – 1) Caldwell, John Halvorsen, Moulton, Mason O’Brien, 9:41.20

1,600 meter medley relay

Boys – 2) Bryan, Coziahr, B. Schumacher, Schowengerdt, 4:22.83

High jump

Boys – B. Partridge, 5-02

Girls – 2) M. Partridge, 4-08; 4) Ann-Marie Young, 4-06

Pole vault

Girls – t-6) S. Schumacher, 7-08; t-9) Dority, 6-08; t-9) Farley, 6-08; t-15) I. Zimmerman, 6-02

Long jump

Boys – 6) B. Schumacher, 17-08.75; 9) Jones, 17-02; 15) Moulton, 16-01.50; 22) Cox, 14-10.25

Girls – 3) Taylor, 15-11.75; 8) Sixbey, 14-02; 12) Dority, 13-02.50; 20) Survis, 12-03

Triple jump

Boys – 5) B. Partridge, 36-08.75; 10) Moulton, 33-04.50

Girls – 5) Sixbey, 31-00.25; 8) Williams, 29-10.25; 9) Lythgoe, 29-08; 11) Farley, 28-05; 14) O’Brien, 26-06.75

Shot put

Boys – 6) Aidan Orozco, 38-11; 7) Rylan Orozco, 38-07; 22) Will Pinkerton, 30-05.50; 27) Bryan, 29-00; Tristen Fleming, 28-09; 36) Case Barrett, 26-03; 42) Wise, 22-09

Girls – 5) Young, 32-09.50; 10) Williams, 26-09; t-14) Johnson, 25-06; 17) Wieser, 24-01.25; 21) Mackenzie McCullough, 20-07.50; 26) Jenelle Zimmerman, 17-01

Discus

Boys – 8) R. Orozco, 103-03; 18) A Orozco, 89-02; 21) Fleming, 84-07; 32) Barrett, 75-11; 34) Bryan, 73-06; 41) Pinkerton, 63-11

Girls – 4) Young, 98-01; 19) McCullough, 58-01; 23) Johnson, 51-08; 28) J. Zimmerman, 41-03