Herders have strong performances in interclass meet
The Glenrock track squad traveled to Casper last weekend and put up strong performances against their 3A and 4A competition that included a handful of podium finishes for the Herder runners.
On the girls' side, Adelaide Williams showed off her top-end speed at the Kelly Walsh Quad with a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles and Mackenzi Partridge did the same in the 300-meter hurdles and the high jump. Isabella Taylor showed off her prowess in the short sprint, nabbing a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash and leaping her way to third in the long jump.
James Halvorsen led the way for the Herder boys, winning the 3,200-meter run by more than a minute and finishing third in the 110-meter hurdles. The boys distance relay teams also had fine performances, with the 4x800 team of Owen Caldwell, John Halvorsen, Ayden Moulton and Mason O’Brien winning the event, and the group of Joel Bryan, Jake Coziahr, Bryce Schumacher and Charlie Schowengerdt taking second in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay.
Kelly Walsh Quad
100 meter
Boys – 14) Logan Jones, 12.57; 22) Gavin Zeiger, 12.78; 24) Dusty Cox, 12.86; 40) Jake Coziahr, 13.35; 63) Michael Hail, 15.01
Girls – 3) Isabella Taylor, 13.33; 13) Gracie Sixbey, 14.03; 15) Hayden Lythgoe, 14.22; 19) Megann Farley, 14.35; 23) Jordyn Survis, 15.00; 27) Erica Dority, 15.19; 37) Zhane Johnson, 16.21
200 meter
Boys – 5) Jones, 24.75; 9) Bryce Schumacher, 25.12; 14) Zeiger, 25.91; 15) Cox, 25.92; 22) Brigham Partridge, 26.51; t-37) Coziahr, 28.01; 51) Tate Wise, 31.63; 52) Hail, 33.00
Girls – 4) Taylor, 27.70; 7) Lythgoe, 28.89; 8) Sixbey, 29.00; 10) Summer Schumacher, 29.20; 13) Farley, 29.92; 20) Tyne Lord, 31.69; 22) Survis, 32.49; t-23) Dority, 32.79; 25) Kyrie Tiensvold, 32.93; 27) Izabelle Zimmerman, 33.26
400 meter
Boys – 8) Charlie Schowengerdt, 58.15; 13) Ayden Moulton, 1:00.26; 30) Wise, 1:09.86
Girls – 4) Emma Wieser, 1:12.98; 7) Tiensvold, 1:17.98; 8) Hailey O’Brien, 1:19.38
800 meter
Girls – 11) Wieser, 3:00.40; 13) Peyton Phillips, 3:02.33; 15) Sarah Winger, 3:08.11
1,600 meter
Boys – 5) John Halvorsen, 5:17.10; 12) Owen Caldwell, 5:45.23
Girls – 13) Phillips, 7:04.13; 15) Winger, 7:33.68
3,200 meter
Boys – 1) James Halvorsen, 11:21.96; 4) Joel Bryan, 12:50.67
110/100-meter hurdles
Boys – 3) James Halvorsen, 18.18
Girls – 2) Adelaide Williams, 18.45; 6) Mackenzi Partridge, 19.29
300-meter hurdles
Boys – 6) Zeiger, 47.09; 7) James Halvorsen, 48.74
Girls – 2) M. Partridge, 52.31
4x800 relay
Boys – 1) Caldwell, John Halvorsen, Moulton, Mason O’Brien, 9:41.20
1,600 meter medley relay
Boys – 2) Bryan, Coziahr, B. Schumacher, Schowengerdt, 4:22.83
High jump
Boys – B. Partridge, 5-02
Girls – 2) M. Partridge, 4-08; 4) Ann-Marie Young, 4-06
Pole vault
Girls – t-6) S. Schumacher, 7-08; t-9) Dority, 6-08; t-9) Farley, 6-08; t-15) I. Zimmerman, 6-02
Long jump
Boys – 6) B. Schumacher, 17-08.75; 9) Jones, 17-02; 15) Moulton, 16-01.50; 22) Cox, 14-10.25
Girls – 3) Taylor, 15-11.75; 8) Sixbey, 14-02; 12) Dority, 13-02.50; 20) Survis, 12-03
Triple jump
Boys – 5) B. Partridge, 36-08.75; 10) Moulton, 33-04.50
Girls – 5) Sixbey, 31-00.25; 8) Williams, 29-10.25; 9) Lythgoe, 29-08; 11) Farley, 28-05; 14) O’Brien, 26-06.75
Shot put
Boys – 6) Aidan Orozco, 38-11; 7) Rylan Orozco, 38-07; 22) Will Pinkerton, 30-05.50; 27) Bryan, 29-00; Tristen Fleming, 28-09; 36) Case Barrett, 26-03; 42) Wise, 22-09
Girls – 5) Young, 32-09.50; 10) Williams, 26-09; t-14) Johnson, 25-06; 17) Wieser, 24-01.25; 21) Mackenzie McCullough, 20-07.50; 26) Jenelle Zimmerman, 17-01
Discus
Boys – 8) R. Orozco, 103-03; 18) A Orozco, 89-02; 21) Fleming, 84-07; 32) Barrett, 75-11; 34) Bryan, 73-06; 41) Pinkerton, 63-11
Girls – 4) Young, 98-01; 19) McCullough, 58-01; 23) Johnson, 51-08; 28) J. Zimmerman, 41-03
