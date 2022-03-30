Herders nab top honors at State FBLA

It was a good year for Glenrock High School’s FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) students, as several members earned top awards during the State meet at the University of Wyoming March 16-18.

Sarah Winger took first place in public speaking, Zach Coleman and Will Pinkerton took first place in graphic design, Terrin Fauber received second place in job interview, Adelaide Williams and Ann-Marie Young placed second in community service project, Evie Sivage earned second place in introduction to business presentation, Elisabeth Martinez and Skylar Harvey placed third in broadcast journalism, and Rylan Orozco, Alex Davis and Tristan Flemming received fourth place in business ethics. Makenzie Wood was elected as FBLA State Reporter.

FBLA is the high school division of Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. FBLA helps high school students prepare for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development and educational programs, according to their website.

Coleman said he was relieved when he found out he and Pinkerton’s graphic design project won first place.

“To win first was pretty awesome, as it is my senior year and last State FBLA conference. The project was definitely more time consuming than difficult, but it was definitely a challenging process. Our prompt was to create a men’s clothing store and provide a logo, T-shirt, website, and an interior store design.

“For Will and I’s company we decided on the name NumbSkull, which has a rugged skull as it’s primary logo. We printed real shirts to show the judges and created a slide show to present. The company was based upon the market of skaters.

“I’m so proud of what Will and I did. We both plan to present our project in Chicago this summer for FBLA’s national conference,” Coleman said.

Pinkerton said winning alongside Coleman was, “to put it simply – awesome.”

“Zach’s been my best friend since I moved here about 11 years ago, so winning with him was really special. Once you put the effort into a project like that it becomes a breeze. And, not to brag, we did expect to do very well but, still, getting first was a great honor. I’m very excited to go nationals and see how we can do there,” Pinkerton said.

GHS FBLA advisor Peter Fenster said the students did really well for their first, in-person state conference in over three years.

“We qualified over 50% of students for nationals. I definitely think we have a strong chapter in Glenrock. Last week showed this,” Fenster said.

Highlights of the State event: Winger and Fauber had to battle more than 35 contestants, and had to go through a preliminary round and then a final round for their top placement.

When asked what methods he followed to do so well competing against so many other candidates, Fauber said, “Mr. Fenster was a huge help in not only preparing my resume, but running through practice interviews with me the day of. I also really enjoy talking to people, so the personable side of the job interview comes very easily to me. We will be going to nationals at the end of June, and I hope to take some of the tips and constructive thoughts that the judges had with me, and do even better there.”

Fenster said participating in FBLA is valuable to youth because it gives students opportunities to learn about different business fields.

“It gives them chances to try new things and learn about those fields. It also helps with their confidence in themselves, as all projects must be presented in front of judges,” he said.

The FBLA National Leadership Conference is set for June 28-July 2 in Chicago, Illinois.