Herders open 2023 with victory over Wolves

The Glenrock High School boys’ basketball team has proven it can shoot the ball from anywhere and that it can run the floor against any kind of pressure. The squad proved Friday that it can also win a defensive tug-of-war kind of battle.

While most teams kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedules in a tournament, the Herders made a soft launch into January with a solo conference showdown at Moorcroft. That’s where they proved they can win with defense by holding the Wolves to just three points on their homecourt enroute to a 37-34 come-from-behind victory.

It took a little time for Glenrock to find its offensive touch as it only managed one bucket in the first four minutes of action. The lone bucket was a shot from the low block by sophomore Casey Sarvey as MHS jumped out to a 7-2 advantage.

The Herders missed five straight shots from inside the paint before finding a little momentum. Senior Logan Jones ended the shooting woes when he buried a three-pointer from the top of the key.

Glenrock relied on a stingy defensive stand aided by Gavin Zeiger and Ayden Moulton. In fact, GHS held the Wolves scoreless for the final five minutes of the opening period while Moulton also scored the final four points to give the Herders their first lead at 9-7.

It was a defensive showcase from start to finish as both benches unleashed full-court pressure defenses that created havoc in all four periods. The second quarter featured a handful of turnovers by both schools, the first which led to an MHS bucket that tied the game at 9-9.

Sarvey scored for the third time in the game to give Glenrock the lead back. Jones followed with his second trey of the night to make it 14-9 and force the hosts to burn a timeout.

The break in action didn’t shift momentum. Junior Charles Schowengerdt swished his first basket, Rylan Bloem scored under the rim and Moulton hit two more to spur a 6-1 run and push the team to a low-scoring 21-16 halftime lead.

Moorcroft found its shooting touch during the break and manufactured its best quarter in the third with 15 points, its only double-digit scoring period. However, Glenrock had the hot hand first as another three-pointer via Jones and a bucket by Moulton gave GHS its biggest lead of the night at 26-18.

That’s when the Herders went cold and scored only one in the final five minutes of the third third quarter. Meanwhile, Moorcroft had the hot hand by outsourcing GHS 11-2 to take a 31-28 lead into the fourth stanza.

The hosts inched their lead to four early in the final period before Glenrock made its winning push. Schowengerdt scored inside the lane to cut the deficit in half before Jones stole the ball and drove the length of the court for an easy layup to tie the game at 32-32 with less than three minutes to play.

The Wolves scored their final basket with more than two minutes to play to go ahead 34-32. The Herders never allowed another point and took a 35-34 lead when Sarvey nailed his first three-pointer of the game.

Glenrock forced four straight MHS missed buckets before Sarvey scored again to secure the victory at 37-34.





Team Overall Conference

Glenrock 2-3 1-0

Moorcroft 1-5 0-1

Buffalo 4-4 0-0

Newcastle 0-5 0-0